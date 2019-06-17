The highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the ongoing cricket World Cup didn’t end up being as competitive as fans would have liked. Virat Kohli and Co won by 89 runs ( by DLS method) to record their biggest win in terms of runs over their arch-rivals at the World Cup. It also extended their win streak to 7-0.
But even as match in Manchester failed to live up the hype in terms of cricket and stretched on with rain delays, there was more than enough drama to keep Twitter abuzz on Sunday.
From Rohit Sharma’s scintillating century to Mohammad Amir’s superb spell at the start, from Kohli becoming the fastest to reach 11,000 ODI runs and then walking on 70, thinking he had edged the ball, to Bhuvneshwar Kumar walking off the field injured and Kuldeep Yadav redeeming himself. And there was the Sarafaraz Ahmed meme moment that will go down as iconic.
In case the cricket field drama wasn’t enough, Pakistan cricket fans went on overdrive on social media as their team collapsed. The trolling was as vicious as it was funny, with savage jibes at their own team and captain.
All in all, it was a good day to follow cricket on Twitter. Here’s a look at some of the best tweets as the India-Pakistan match unfolded.