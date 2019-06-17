Pakistan suffered their biggest defeat against India in World Cups on Sunday as they slumped to a 89-run loss in Manchester. Pakistan were outplayed in all three departments of the game and surrendered meekly to India which are now third in the points table while Pakistan lie at the ninth position out of 10 teams.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed did not make any excuses after the loss and said that they were outplayed by India. In the post-match press conference, Sarfaraz talked about the rivalry, Pakistan’s performance and the World Cup. Excerpts.

Sarfaraz, seven losses in the World Cup. Do you think the rivalry between India and Pakistan is obsolete right now?

I think, if you talk about World Cup matches, definitely, we’re not winning the World Cup matches. I think it’s a special game, those teams who handle pressure good, that’s why India win today. And previous also.

And do you think the rivalry has become obsolete?

No, I don’t think it is. If you see in ‘90s, Pakistan were upper hand, but definitely at the moment, India’s team is better than Pakistan. That’s why they win more matches.

You chose to bowl first, and then they put up a big total on the board. So do you think that perhaps now in hindsight you would have also wanted to bat first and put up a total and put India under pressure?

No, I think we won a good toss. I think we didn’t capitalize that – when we saw the pitch, a little bit of moisture on the pitch, we used the conditions. I think we didn’t hit the right areas and credit goes to Rohit as well he played really well today.

Sarfaraz, you dropped a specialist bowler and a specialist batsman for two all-arounders. Do you think, looking back now, that was the right decision?

I think it was right. We were going with five bowlers and six batters. So I think our decision was right.

Sarfaraz, when you were coming off the field there, the teams, Mohammad Amir seemed quite agitated, quite – there’s a lot of finger pointing and head shaking. Why was he so unhappy, and what was he saying? Why was he like that?

I didn’t see anything like that. I thought maybe he’s trying to take wickets but unfortunately, he didn’t get the wicket. That’s why he was upset. Otherwise, he was fine.

What disappointed you most about your team’s performance today?

It definitely is very disappointing. It is hurting. We were going really well, especially if you talk about our batting. I thought, when we lost the first wicket, Imam and Fakhar, they made a good partnership. Our manager just said stay on the wicket and just try to hit four and six and seven runs an over. Unfortunately, we lost too many wickets, and that’s why we lost the match.

Sarfaraz, senior players are not rising to the challenge. How much of a worry is it when youngsters are showing the way?

I think if you talk about not only the senior players, I think if you talk about the whole team, I think whole team is not performing well in all three departments. I think we’re not playing well in all the departments, not fielding, bowling, and batting.

If you see today’s match, I think batsmen made a good start. I think Babar and Fakhar, they played really well, but unfortunately, we lost so many wickets. This is a turning point. That’s why we lost today.