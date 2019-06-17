World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Bangladesh live: Can Windies get back to winning ways?
Both teams currently have three points from four games, having lost two games with one contest each ending in a washout for both sides.
Bangladesh hold the psychological edge when they face West Indies at Taunton on Monday, with both sides aiming to derail each other’s chances of progressing to the last four.
Bangladesh have emerged triumphant in seven of their previous nine meetings against Bangaldesh including their Tri-Nation Series win in May where they thumped Jason Holder and Co by 4-0.
West Indies’ explosive batting-order hasn’t clicked together so far in the tournament and at a Taunton ground with smaller boundaries, it will be interesting to see how Bangladesh prevent them from putting up a big total on board.