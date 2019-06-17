Midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh has returned to Bengaluru FC on a one-year deal after spending two seasons with Kolkata side ATK, the defending Indian Super League champions announced on Monday.

Lyngdoh spent three season at Bengaluru from 2014-’17, scoring 16 goals in 74 appearances in three seasons. He won the Federation Cup in 2014-’15 and later on in 2015-’16 where the Blues also lifted their second I-League trophy the same year. The creative midfielder even bagged the AIFF Player of the Year award for 2015.

The Shillong-born playmaker had a difficult time in Kolkata, having made just ten appearances for ATK. He failed to register a single goal in his time there and would be hoping for a change in fortunes after returning to Bengaluru.

“Ever since I first signed for Bengaluru FC I knew I was making the right decision. Now that I’m here again I want to relive those moments and create new ones. I’m looking forward to being back on the pitch and fighting for titles once again,” Lyngdoh was quoted as saying in a club release.

Lyngdoh becomes Bengaluru’s third Indian signing for the season after youngsters Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Suresh Wangjam.