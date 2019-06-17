Young Indian paddlers bagged two medals in the junior boys and junior girls team category in the ongoing China Junior and Cadet Open in Taicang.

Vadodara-based Manush Shah led the charge in junior boys category, returning with a bronze medal after going down in the semi-finals of the tournament, which is part of the 2019 ITTF Junior Circuit Golden series, a media statement said.

Shah defeated Takeru Kashiwa 4-3 in a nail-biting finish in the round of 32 match.

He then faced Korea’s Yik Man Pau of Korea in pre- quarter-finals and won the opening game, but gave away the advantage to lose the next two games. Down 1-2, he launched a good comeback and won the next three games to move into the last eight.

Up against the formidable Yuto Abe, Shah proved his mettle and entered into the medal round.

However, he could not keep up the momentum in semi- finals against the local favourite Kaiyuan Quan and lost 0-4 (4-11, 10-12, 7-11, 4-11) to settle for the bronze.

The junior girls team of Swastika Ghosh and Prapti Sen sizzled in the initial stage of the tournament and won all their matches to top their group.

They won by the same scoreline of 3-0 against all their opponents in the group stage, including those from Republic of Korea,Chinese Taipei and Sweden.

Up against the eventual champions China, they could not replicate their initial performance and went down 0-3 in the semi-finals to be contend with a bronze.