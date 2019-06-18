World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan live: Hosts opt to bat first after winning toss
Follow live updates of match No 24 of ICC World Cup 2019.
Live updates
Pitch report: Michael Atherton and Clarke say that despite the pitch being dry, it should be a “belter” of a batting wicket at Old Trafford.
Lineups
Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Dawlat Zadran
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
2:36 pm: Aftab, Zazai and Hamid are not playing for Afghanistan and in come Dawlat, Najibullah and Mujeeb. They are playing with just one seamer. Meanwhile, England have James Vince replacing the injured Jason Roy. Eoin Morgan says Moeen Ali has been chosen in place of Liam Plunkett to lend balance to the side.
2:33 pm: England opt to bat first after winning the toss. “We are looking forward to this. Looks like a very good wicket.” Gulbadain Naib says he would have also batted first on this pitch. “We are trying to do well on the batting side,” says the Afghan captain. The Afghanistan side have three changes while England have a couple, one forced.
2:28 pm: As we get closer to the toss at Old Trafford, here’s a bit of cricketing brilliance we’re sure you’ve never seen before:
2:25 pm: The weather in Manchester looks good. We’re likely to have a full day’s play. The match will be played on the same pitch that was used for the India-Pakistan match on Sunday.
2:18 pm: “It doesn’t matter that England will be considered heavy favourites for the Afghanistan contest – you prepare in the same way as any game, make sure you’re ready for their bowlers and keep yourselves on your toes. Eoin Morgan and the coaches will make sure there are no signs of complacency and it’s about trying not to think of opposition as a lesser nation because then you get in trouble – just play it like any other match.”
It may be clash between David and Goliath today but England women’s team captain Heather Knight believes the hosts won’t take Gulbadin Naib and Co lightly.
Read here.
2:09 pm: This World Cup has been a chastening experience for Afghanistan, with the qualifiers having lost all four of their matches ahead of their daunting clash against hosts England at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
For all the talent of spinners such as Rashid Khan, Afghanistan have not put enough runs on the board – a problem exemplified by their failure to chase down 187 in 41 overs against Sri Lanka.
Read the match preview here.
2:03 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to the live coverage of match No 24 of this ICC World Cup 2019. Today, hosts England take on Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.