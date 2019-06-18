England captain Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes, the most ever by any batsman in an One-Day International innings, en route a sensational century against Afghanistan at the World Cup on Tuesday.
The left-hander scored the fastest hundred by an Englishman in World Cup cricket in his brutal knock at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Morgan walked into to bat in the 30th over after Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a fine 90 off 99. The Afghans had little clue at that time of the carnage that lay ahead for them.
Joe Root, 88 off 82, put on a 189-run stand for the third wicket with his skipper to blunt the hapless Afghan bowling attack. Morgan’s jaw-dropping knock of 148 from just 71 balls was studded with four fours and 17 sixes.
England finished their innings with the highest score so far by any team in this World Cup – 397/6 from 50 overs.
Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan had one of his worst days on a cricket field. The 20-year-old finished with shocking figures of 0/110 from 9 overs.
