England captain Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes, the most ever by any batsman in an One-Day International innings, en route a sensational century against Afghanistan at the World Cup on Tuesday.

The left-hander scored the fastest hundred by an Englishman in World Cup cricket in his brutal knock at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Morgan walked into to bat in the 30th over after Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a fine 90 off 99. The Afghans had little clue at that time of the carnage that lay ahead for them.

Joe Root, 88 off 82, put on a 189-run stand for the third wicket with his skipper to blunt the hapless Afghan bowling attack. Morgan’s jaw-dropping knock of 148 from just 71 balls was studded with four fours and 17 sixes.

England finished their innings with the highest score so far by any team in this World Cup – 397/6 from 50 overs.

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan had one of his worst days on a cricket field. The 20-year-old finished with shocking figures of 0/110 from 9 overs.

Twitter was left in awe of Morgan’s spectacular outing with the bat.

Here are some reactions:

#ENGvAFG

So, Morgan hit 17 sixes. That is 102.

Apart from that he played a sedate innings of 46 runs in 54 balls. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 18, 2019

Most Sixes in an ODI innings

17 - Eoin Morgan vs Afg, 2019

16 - AB de Villiers vs WI, 2015

16 - Rohit Sharma vs Aus, 2013

16 - Chris Gayle vs ZIM, 2015#CWC19 — JSK (@imjsk27) June 18, 2019

Of all the mind-warping innings from England batsmen in the last four years that from Eoin Morgan is arguably the most bonkers & the most symbolic. The man who has inspired this batting revolution plunders a world record 17 sixes in a single innings; one every 4.17 balls. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 18, 2019

Rashid Khan vs Eoin Morgan today pic.twitter.com/mNMtzAkb2b — Essex League Cricketer (@EssexLeague) June 18, 2019

Two World Cup records tell the story of day: Eoin Morgan scores 102 only with sixes, and Rashid Khan goes for 110 runs in nine overs — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 18, 2019

Bloody hell. It's the journalists who'll be standing at Morgan's presser today. #ENGvAFG — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) June 18, 2019

this is one of the all time great WC hundreds from Morgan, absolute carnage. — Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) June 18, 2019

Fastest Hundreds in WC:



50 balls — Kevin O'Brien v Eng (2011)

51 balls — Glenn Maxwell v SL (2015)

52 balls — AB de Villiers v WI (2015)

57 balls — EOIN MORGAN v AFG (2019)



5th fastest ton in ODIs for England after Buttler(2), Moeen, Bairstow #AFGvENG #ENGvAFG #CWC19 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 18, 2019

BOOM!

Morgan on the rampage...

Sensational 57-ball century by England skipper @Eoin16 incl 11 sixes. Insane hitting. #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/TMQDPBgP0C — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 18, 2019

57 ball Ton with a dodgy back @Eoin16 !!!! Whatever tablets you take can I have some .... #CWC2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2019

Geeze I don’t think I ever seen as cleaner hitting as that.#freakish — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) June 18, 2019

It’s an Eoin Morgan world.. we are just living in it 😍😍😍 #ENGvAFG — Kate Cross (@katecross16) June 18, 2019

Incredible innings @Eoin16 Congratulations on some fantastic shots all round the park .. the hundred and all those sixes .. Well done #CWC2019 #AFGvsENG — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 18, 2019

Physically taking the bat out of Eoin Morgan hands might be the only way to stop him today! 😅 #ENGvAFG#AfghanAtalan#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/pfhg1DT8Hx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Number of sixes for England at the 2015 World Cup: 18

Eoin Morgan today: 17 — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) June 18, 2019

Rashid Khan 9-0-110-0. He was 2-0-9-0. #CWC19 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) June 18, 2019

Rashid Khan finishes 3 runs short of Mick Lewis's record for most runs conceded ever in an ODI, but he only bowled 9 overs — Tim (@timwig) June 18, 2019

England, a team who once couldn’t pick a googly, just smashed Rashid Khan for 0/110. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 18, 2019