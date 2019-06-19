England captain Eoin Morgan smashed a world record 17 sixes in his blistering 71-ball-148 as the hosts crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs in a World Cup encounter on Tuesday.

England scored their highest World Cup total 397 for 6 riding on brilliant batting performances of Morgan, Joe Root (88 off 82) and Jonny Bairstow (90 off 99).

The Afghans were never in the contest and managed only 247 for 8 with Adil Rashid picking up 3 for 66 and the talented Jofra Archer taking 3 for 52.

With this win, England moved a step closer to the semi-final qualification with four wins from five matches while Afghanistan are out of the competition having lost all five games.

It was a day when many records were shattered. Here are some of the best stats from the game:

Most sixes by a team in an ODI innings:



25 - Eng v Afg, Manchester, 2019*

24 - Eng v WI, Grenada, 2019

23 - WI v Eng, Bridgetown, 2019#ENGvsAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 18, 2019

Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes today - just one less than what ALL England batsmen could manage in the 2015 World Cup!#ENGvAFG #AFGvENG #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 18, 2019

Most sixes in an ODI innings:



17 - Eoin Morgan v Afghanistan. Manchester, 2019*

16 - Rohit Sharma v Australia, Bangalore, 2013

16 - AB de Villiers v WI, Johannesburg, 2015

16 - Chris Gayle v Zimbabwe, Canberra, 2015#ENGvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 18, 2019

A blistering innings from Eoin Morgan, with four fours and 17 sixes. He only played three defensive shots in his 71-ball stay at the crease, only edged the ball six times and didn't play and miss once. #CWC19 #EngvAfg pic.twitter.com/1goI0t3xV0 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 18, 2019

Eoin Morgan became the first batsman to score over 100 runs in sixes in an innings in International cricket! #EngvAfg #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 18, 2019

#CWC19 #ENGvAFG



A record-breaking day in many, many ways…



Live updates: https://t.co/GlDtpt9M8u pic.twitter.com/GBtDcAhZIQ — The Field (@thefield_in) June 18, 2019 List of all records broken during England vs Afghanistan

58 runs, Eoin Morgan scored against Rashid Khan. In World Cup history, only one man has ever scored more runs off a single bowler in a match - AB de Villiers, who hit Jason Holder for 76 in 2015. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 18, 2019

How the record of most sixes in an ODI innings changed hands...



(where data available; only the first batsman who got there is mentioned)



Looks like Morgan is the first England batsman to hold the record for most sixes in an ODI innings at any point in career. pic.twitter.com/DSIMqts7cV — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 18, 2019

#EngvAfg #AfgvEng

- Noor Ali Zadran (Uncle)

- Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran (Nephew)

Playing together in their 4th ODI today!#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 18, 2019

Rashid Khan conceded as many sixes in this innings as in his previous 28 innings combined. #CWC19 #EngvAfg — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 18, 2019

In #CWC2019 #CWC19

270 - total wickets claimed by 80 bowlers (with 65 claiming wickets)

212 - wickets by 47 pacers (ave 30.27, Eco 5.72, S/r 31.76)

58 - wickets by 18 spinners (ave 47.64, Eco 5.80, S/r 49.29)#EngvAfg#AfgvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 18, 2019

With PTI inputs