World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa live updates: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
The Proteas cannot afford a slip-up against the Black Caps in Edgbaston who are high on confidence and start as favourites.
3.17 pm: Good news from Birmingham...the sun is now out it seems!
Eoin Morgan’s 71-ball 148 (where he broke the world record for the most sixes hit in an ODI innings) showed how things have come full circle for him.
3.10 pm: Bizarre. Kevin Pietersen was ranting about Faf du Plessis smiling with umpire Nigel Llong and seemingly joking around in the dressing room. Because it’s a must-win match. Because sport unites Sout Africa. Alright, then KP.
Umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould: It’s improving, no question. There are wet patches, very greasy. Basically it’s the outfield, the groundstaff have done well to get us here. It’s been raining non-stop for the best part of the week here and there is only so much the ground have covered. Hopefully a start soon. (Sun peeks out!)
3.00 pm: The umpires have made their way up to the pavilions and having a word with the captains. Nigel Llong points to some spot on the field when talking to Faf du Plessis.
OFFICIAL: Next pitch inspection at 3.30 pm.
2.54 pm: The umpires have taken a look at the outfield. Tough to predict what they were thinking but they seem concerned about a couple of spots in the field. (Why on earth have ICC not covered the entire ground during this World Cup!?). More discussion on going, as players look on in their warm-up gear.
2.43 pm: Hashim Amla’s troubles with the bat were laid bare in South Africa’s easy win over Afghanistan. Despite remaining not-out, the veteran opener didn’t have a memorable outing on Saturday. Read more about that here.
2.31 pm: Inspection at 2.45 pm IST.
2.28 pm: The bad news is that the toss is likely to be delayed because of heavy overnight rain in Birmingham. The good news is that it is not raining currently (although it is very gloomy).
2.23 pm: New Zealand have won the previous 4 meetings between the two sides at the World Cup.
The last one of them was an all-time classic! Remember the 2015 semi-final? Relive that here.
2.17 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of New Zealand-South Africa clash at the World Cup. We move to Birmingham for this one. And there is rain in air..
With pacer Lungi Ngidi back in the side, South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in a crucial match in Edgbaston Wednesday.
South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the last edition, had a dismal start to their World Cup campaign, losing three straight games followed by a washout before registering their first win against bottom-placed Afghanistan.
In contrast, New Zealand are yet to be beaten in the tournament alongside India and are currently placed second on the points table with three wins and a washout.
Injuries to pacers Dale Steyn and Anrich Norje have derailed title South Africa’s title hopes severely but they cannot afford a slip-up against the Black Caps who are high on confidence and start as favourites.