Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on Wednesday was fined £8,000 after admitting to breaking Football Association betting rules, BBC reported.

Scholes was charged after reports emerged that he placed 140 bets on matches between 2015 and January 2019. The period covers when Scholes was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City, but before his appointment as Oldham manager in February 2019.

“Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules,” the FA statement read. “It is alleged he placed 140 bets on football matches, contrary to FA Rule E8, between 17 August 2015 and 12 January 2019.”

FA warned the former Oldham Athletic boss. “I would like to apologise and I understand and fully accept the fine imposed by the FA,” Scholes said. “It was a genuine mistake and was not done with any deliberate intention to flout the rules. I wrongly believed that as long as there was no personal connection between me and any of the matches that I bet upon, then there would be no issue. However, I understand now that this is not the case and I should have taken steps to verify this at the time.”

Scholes won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during a glittering playing career with United.