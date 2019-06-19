Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup and is all set to be replaced by young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after failing recover in time in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture.

Dhawan, 33, picked up the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia at The Oval and was initially ruled out of three games – against Pakistan (June 16), Afghanistan (June 22) and the West Indies (June 27). Pant was brought in as cover for him after the team management decided to wait on Dhawan’s recovery but assessment of the injury this week did no throw up encouraging results.

Dhawan scored a century against Australia and is known for upping his game for big tournaments. Quite incredibly, the Delhi batsman has scored 25.8 per cent of India’s runs in ICC events. Here is how the world of Twitter reacted:

Shikhar Dhawan in ICC ODI events (CWC & CT):



Innings - 20

Runs - 1238

Average - 65.16

Centuries - 6

Fifties - 4



Dhawan has scored 25.81% of India's runs in those 20 matches; the highest % by any player for his team in major ICC ODI events. #CWC19 #India — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 19, 2019

Really unfortunate that Mr. ICC is no longer a part of #TeamIndia for the #CWC19. Wish Dhawan a speedy recovery.... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2019

It's so heartbreaking to be ruled out of a world cup due to injury, my heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Well done on your contribution so far buddy, get well soon. #Dhawan #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 19, 2019

Feel for Shikhar Dhawan. He was part of the process that made India such a strong side. He will miss the golden chance of being a world champion @SDhawan25 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 19, 2019

My heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Playing in a World Cup, and hopefully winning it, is a dream. If India do win it, he can be proud that he contributed with that wonderful century. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2019

Heartbreak for @SDhawan25 to be ruled out of the World Cup. He was in terrific touch till the injury. Wouldn’t have been easy to accept this decision, but medical advise must prevail. @RishabPant777 drafted into squad, something which many believed he should have been originally — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 19, 2019

Feeling so bad for @SDhawan25. Toiled for #CWC19 for 4 years. Was in top shape and form. One hit and the dream shatters 💔 Sorry #ShikharDhawan — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 19, 2019

.@SDhawan25 has officially been ruled out of the #CWC19. Such a 💔. — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) June 19, 2019

A pity that #Gabbar #Dhawan has been ruled out of the #CWC19 now. He was getting into prime form!



Time for #KLRahul to further establish his opening credentials now..#Pant will get a look-in too, eventually



👍 🇮🇳 @BCCI — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 19, 2019

Playing without dhawan will give clarity to KL rahul too...he knows he has to open now n not shuffle arrnd...Pant will add power in the middle...in place of who...🤔🤔🤔 — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) June 19, 2019