Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup and is all set to be replaced by young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after failing recover in time in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture.
Dhawan, 33, picked up the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia at The Oval and was initially ruled out of three games – against Pakistan (June 16), Afghanistan (June 22) and the West Indies (June 27). Pant was brought in as cover for him after the team management decided to wait on Dhawan’s recovery but assessment of the injury this week did no throw up encouraging results.
Dhawan scored a century against Australia and is known for upping his game for big tournaments. Quite incredibly, the Delhi batsman has scored 25.8 per cent of India's runs in ICC events.