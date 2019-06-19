The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday withdrew Jammu and Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam from the India Under-19 squad and banned him for two years for submitting a faulty birth certificate.

The board named Prabhat Maurya as his replacement in the squad for an ODI tri-series to be held in England from July 21. “Rasikh Salam has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy submission of faulty birth certificate to BCCI,” BCCI said in a release.

Salam had made his first class debut for Jammu and Kashmir in Guwahati in December 2018 and also played Mumbai Indians in the 2019 IPL season. Salam has taken seven wickets and scored 45 runs in two first class games he has played.

He became only second cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in when IPL. Salam featured in a match against Delhi Capitals, becoming also the youngest cricketer to play for MI, aged 17.

The revised U19 squad:

Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Prabhat Maurya, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (wk), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.

