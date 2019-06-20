New Zealand had to toil hard to register a 4-wicket win over South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday to continue their unbeaten run in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

South Africa limped to a score of 241/6 after useful contributions from Rassie van Durren (67), Hashim Amla (55) and Aiden Markram (38). The Proteas also made wrecked Kiwis’ top order to pull themselves in a winning position, only for Kane Williamson to spoil their plans.

The New Zealand captain led from the front, scoring a classy hundred (106) along with support from Colin de Grandhomme (60) to guide his team to their fourth win of the competition and back to the top of the points table.

Williamson’s knock of grit and technique proved to be the difference between the two sides and Twitter lauded the right-hand batsmen for a fine knock that has New Zealand within touching distance of the semi-finals.

Here are the reactions from New Zealand’s victory over South Africa:

✅ #NZvSA

✅ CWC thriller

✅ Last-over six



Stop us if you've heard this one before... pic.twitter.com/0aZAtC9PY3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019

What a marvellous innings from Kane Williamson. Fantastic game of cricket and his calmness stood out in taking New Zealand home. Terrific stuff #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/ZxFgagPZl4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2019

Kane was main.

Top match and a great win for NZ. Most competitive match of the 25 games so far in the World Cup. #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/4pMR1Oxyra — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2019

Kane Williamson is a champion.

Along with Dhoni the coolest head in world cricket. What a fantastic chase and a great victory for New Zealand #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/kARTNK9gKe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 19, 2019

Kane Can. What a time to bring up his first World Cup Ton. Top knock by a top player. New Zealand to stay in the top four....in all likelihood, right till the end. #NZvSA #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2019

#KaneWilliamson last 12 ODI inngs in England



67

45

93

118

90

50

100

87

57

40

79*

50* --- today#NZvSA #CWC19 #BackTheBlackCaps — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 19, 2019

Fewest inngs to 1000 ODI runs in England



17 #KaneWilliamson

18 Rohit Sharma

19 S Dhawan

21 V Richards

22 R Dravid/ M Trescothick

23 J Bairstow



The first three reached the milestone in #CWC19 #NZvSA #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 19, 2019

Gem of a player, Kane Williamson. Composure and class — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) June 19, 2019

Nooo!!! That hurts.. well fought brothers!! #NZvSA — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) June 19, 2019