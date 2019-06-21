India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar carded a three-under 69 on the back of an eagle to lie tied-sixth at the end of the first round of the BMW International Open golf tournament in Munich.

Bhullar was the best-placed Indian when play was suspended following inclement weather. A total of two hours and 54 minutes of play was lost in the day.

Of the other two Indians in the field, SSP Chawrasia shot one-over 73 while Shiv Kapur carded five-over 77. Bhullar, who is 77th in the Race to Dubai rankings and is trying to get into top-60 for the DP World Tour Championships, birdied sixth and seventh and then landed an eagle on par-5 before dropping a bogey on par-4 14th.

Martin Kaymer delighted the home fans with a bogey free 67 that left him just one shot off the lead before play was suspended. An elite field had gathered at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried and two-time Major champion Kaymer took big crowds with him as he moved to five-under, just one shot behind Andrea Pavan.

When play ended, nobody was able to get past Pavan’s 66 with 33 players yet to complete the first round.

Rough start for Aditi at KPMG

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok witnessed a rough start as she carded a disappointing five-over 77 on the opening day, which puts her at risk of missing the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Minneapolis.

Ashok opened with a series of three bogeys and ended with two more to sign off a terrible day that saw wind and rain play a big factor at the third Major of the year.

Lying 102nd on the leaderboard, Ashok will need to go low in the second round to make the cut as 61 players shot two-over or better and Hannah Green, a 22-year-old Australian was on top of the standings. The 6,807-yard long Hazeltine course has provided a tough test for the players.

Green found only six fairways and nine greens but her putter worked well and she need just 23 putts for her round. Green’s best finish at a Major is tied 16th at last year’s ANA Inspiration.

Ashok has made one cut and missed another in the first two Majors of a season that has been very modest. She bogeyed 10th, 11th and 12th before she got her first and only birdie of the day on par-5 15th. On the second nine, she dropped a shot on second and then had two more on eighth and ninth.