Rishabh Pant said he remained positive despite being initially ignored from India’s World Cup squad.

The young wicketkeeper-batsman came into the Indian squad as a replacement after injury ruled out opener Shikhar Dhawan from the tournament.

“When I didn’t get selected, I thought maybe I didn’t do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising,” Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

“It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings.

“As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy,” he added.

Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia. With the injury turning out to be a fracture, Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup and Pant was named his replacement in the squad.

Currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table, India will next take on Afghanistan Saturday.

