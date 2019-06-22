World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan live: Virat Kohli opts to bat first, Shami replaces Bhuvi
Live updates from match No 28 at the World Cup.
Live updates
2.55 pm: Time for the national anthems in Southampton...
Meanwhile, here’s some non-cricket good news for Indian sports fans. Rani Rampal and Co booked Olympic Qualifiers 2019 berth after reaching women’s FIH Series Finals summit clash. India defeated Chile 4-2 in semi-final. Read here.
2.52 pm: Virat Kohli at the toss...
“Vijay Shankar brings a lot of balance, in the field he’s as good as anyone in the world. There’s a reason why he’s in our squad. Whether we are playing a team that’s strong or the team that’s coming through the ranks, our mindset is the same. We don’t take Afghanistan lightly, they are a dangerous side”
2.47 pm: Expect another great atmosphere at The Hampshire bowl.
2.43 pm: TEAM NEWS
India playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
2.39 pm: With India batting first, this is a massive chance for KL Rahul to continue impressive.
After all, it isn’t easy being KL Rahul... Chetan Narula writes here.
2.35 pm: Only one forced change for India... Shami replaces Bhuvi.
PS: No folks, India are not wearing the “away jersey”... the mystery continues.
2.34 pm: India have won the toss... Mark Nicholas waits for the cheers down... and Virat Kohli opts to bat first!
2.31 pm: Time for the toss... win toss and bat first? Let’s find out...
2.28 pm: About the conditions
The Hampshire Bowl has one of the largest playing area as far as the World Cup venues are confirmed. Shorter boundaries on the square, 80-plus meters down the ground. “This is a beauty, get your pads on... there will be some spin, see off the first 5-6 overs,” says Ramiz Raja about the pitch.
2.22 pm: A look at the pitch...
2.15 pm: Rishabh Pant said he remained positive despite being initially ignored from India’s World Cup squad. The young wicketkeeper-batsman came into the Indian squad as a replacement after injury ruled out opener Shikhar Dhawan from the tournament.
“When I didn’t get selected, I thought maybe I didn’t do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising,” Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.
Should he feature in the XI today?
2.10 pm: Will this change today? Can Rashid Khan find his mojo back?
2.05 pm: What ails Afghanistan?
Captain Gulbadin Naib has called on cricket’s top teams to play more matches against his country in future to aid their development. Naib’s side have lost all five of their matches at the current World Cup ahead of Saturday’s clash with title contenders India.
The underdogs are competing in their second World Cup, with some critics claiming they have failed to progress since their appearance in Australia and New Zealand four years ago.
The Afghans beat Scotland in the last World Cup but have lost to Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa and England in the 2019 tournament.
Naib insists he is still proud of his team’s efforts and sees signs they are headed in the right direction. But to develop enough to take on the game’s big guns, Naib is convinced Afghanistan must be given more regular matches against the likes of India and World Cup holders Australia.
“Sure, we want (that) also. If you look, we’re not playing against the other teams, our squad, but we do very well,” Naib told reporters on Friday.
“We want to improve our experience, so we should play against the good teams like India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan. If you’re targeting the top five or top six teams, we should play a lot with them. If we play with them, maybe Afghanistan will be losing the matches, or we will be struggling, but one day Afghanistan will be different.
“So it’s good for us, so if we play good cricket with this kind of team, maybe it’s a great experience, especially for the team and for the boys,” he added.
2.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup. It’s India vs Afghanistan today in Southampton and after the events in Leeds on Friday, we’d all do well not to predict a stroll in the park for Virat Kohli and Co: because Sri Lanka certainly made like difficult and then some for England!
Virat Kohli’s side have made an unbeaten start to the World Cup, with three convincing victories and one washout so far. India’s next test is likely to be their least demanding of the group stage against an Afghanistan team that has lost all five of their games.
All-rounder Vijay Shankar says India believe they have room for improvement in every World Cup game as they prepare to face win-less Afghanistan.
But Vijay insists the number-two ranked ODI team have a professional approach for every game and will look to keep improving against bottom of the table Afghanistan.
“Being a professional, it’s very important to keep improving and get better every day,” Shankar told reporters in Southampton on Friday. “That is the only thing which each and every individual thinks about. If you can keep getting better, we can set ourselves better standards every game. It’s not about against whom we’re playing. I think it’s about how we play as individuals.”
(With AFP inputs)