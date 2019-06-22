In an historic achievement, India women’s rugby team claimed their first-ever international 15s win on Saturday. The historic win came against Singapore in the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship Division 1 as India won 21-19.

In a tense match, India’s scrum-half Sumitra Nayak handed India the win after kicking a penalty in the dying minutes.

Singapore still had three minutes to overturn the score but India ran the ball into touch to complete the victory. The result sparked emotional celebrations from the Indian team which finished third in the tournament.

The power of rugby! This is worth seeing again women have recorded their first 15s victory at international level

India were in the lead at the beginning when Sweety Kumari scored two first-half tries. She continued her good form as she had scored her two tries in their defeat to the Philippines as well.

India were in trouble when Singapore hit back with two tries of their own. India needed a third try to swing the score 15-12 in their favour.

Singapore took the lead for the first time when Annabel Woo Xui Ni scored her second try of the game.

Incredible achievement for women's 15s team.



The first of many to come 💪

Nayak the. converted the second half penalty and propelled India to a historic win.