World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs West Indies Live: Jason Holder wins the toss and elects to bowl first
Here are live updates from match No 29 of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Live updates
5:46 pm: Unlike last week, when the Manchester whether had everyone on the edge of their seats before the India-Pakistan game, the conditions for today’s contest are near-perfect. The sky is clear, the sun is out, and the pitch looks like a belter. Expect a high-scoring match.
5:43 pm: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at the toss – “I think the surface will remain similar throughout. We know that they have world class players and can beat any team on their day. We should adapt to the conditions and we’ve done well in that regard so far. You have to put your best foot forward. At the moment, the team remains the same.”
5:40 pm: West Indies captain Jason Holder at the toss – “Looks a pretty good wicket. We know what’s at stake, we’ve got to bring our A-game. We haven’t been consistent. We have got three changes. Darren Bravo is out, Ashley Nurse comes in. Shanon Gabriel is out and Kemar Roach comes in. Carlos Braithwaite is in for Andre Russell.”
5:37 pm: New Zealand playing XI – Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
5:35 pm: West Indies playing XI – Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.
5:32 pm: TOSS – Jason Holder has won the toss and West Indies will field first!
5:27 pm: West Indies were undone by a Shakib Al Hasan classic in their last game. Jason Holder and his men had the runs on the board, but their bowling came up a cropper yet again.
5:24 pm: In their previous game, New Zealand defeated South Africa on the back of an unbeaten ton by skipper Kane Williamson.
5:20 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 29 of this 12th edition of the ICC World Cup. Today, an under-fire West Indies take on a rampant New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Their campaign deflated after early promise, the Windies face a do-or-die battle against a confident-looking Kiwi outfit.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the second spot with nine points, which includes four wins out of five games with the match against India being washed out.
