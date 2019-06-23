The chips were down for West Indies. Chasing a 292-run target, they were 164 for 7 and had little hope of making a match out of it then. But Carlos Brathwaite had another ideas.

The West Indies all-rounder hit a stunning century and took his team to an improbable win, almost. Needing six to win with one wicket in hand, Brathwaite launched a massive one but it fell slightly short. Trent Boult was perfectly placed at long-on to take the catch and win it for New Zealand by five runs.

Kane Williamson scored a career-best 148, his second hundred of the World Cup, and helped take the Black Caps reach 291-8.

It was Brathwaite remarkable innings that took West Indies so close and he sank to his knees in despair after falling for 101 off just 82 balls, including five sixes and nine fours.

New Zealand jumped to the top of the table after the win and are all but assured of a spot in the semi-final while West Indies need a miracle won to reach the last four.

Watch Video: New Zealand vs West Indies Match Highlights