India remained unbeaten in the World Cup 2019 but not before surviving a scre against Afghanistan. After getting restricted to 224 for 8, India were in trouble when Afghanistan came within the reach of the target. Thanks to Mohammed Shami’s hat-trick in the final over that India managed an 11-run win on Saturday.

India are one of the favourites to win the World Cup but Saturday’s performance may raise a few doubts as Afghanistan, who had lost their previous five games, made a brave effort to chase down the target.

After the failure of the batsmen, it was Indian bowlers who never let Afghanistan let loose and continued to pile on the pressure.

Mohammad Nabi scored a half-century and was set to take his team across the line but became the first victim of Shami’s three in the hat-trick.

