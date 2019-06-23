Mohammed Shami’s last-over hat-trick saved India from a mighty scare after they managed to pip Afghanistan by 11 runs to inch closer towards World Cup semi-finals, as brilliant death bowling compensated for an inexplicable batting display at Southampton on Saturday.

Shami (9.5-1-40-4), playing his first match, not only successfully defended 16 runs off the last over but also dismissed dangerous Mohammed Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb ur Rahman off successive deliveries to complete the rare feat.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 213 in pursuit of a manageable 225-run target, which, at one stage looked gettable after the Indian middle-order flopped in their first World Cup test.

It was superb death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (2/39 off 10 overs) and Shami that changed the complexion of the game. Bumrah was excellent yet again and gave just five runs in the penultimate over.

The pitch being a tricky one, a target of 225 against a quality bowling attack wasn’t going to be easy. There were partnerships but there was always a belief that Afghanistan batting won’t be able to sustain the pressure. But the Afghans won hearts. India barely managed to get out of jail. There were loads of fans who called for Afghanistan to face the top teams more regularly.

A great game of cricket, arguably the best of the #CWC19.

Loved the spirit shown by Afghanistan.

Bumrah & Shami were absolutely amazing & Chahal getting Rashid’s wicket was the difference at the end. Crucial spells by Hardik & Kuldeep.

It was a good test for 🇮🇳.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/dbYJNMQKdt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 22, 2019

That Afghanistan have given India the biggest scarenin the WC so far (India having played SA, Aus, Pak ) shows how much has Afghanistan cricket grown in the last couple of years. They will only grow better and can be very proud of themselves. #INDvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 22, 2019

A winning mindset can transform an underdog into a champion and achiever. Afghanistan battled so well that I strangely felt sad to see them lose. Bumrahs tight bowling and the hat trick made ‘Shami kabab’ of the opponents. #INDvsAFG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 22, 2019

What a game. Credit to Afghanistan to fight so so hard. This is what they are known for. This is why world cricket loves them.



India's best bowling attack in #CWC19 does the job. Pacers more than spinners though... who knew!? #IndvAFG #IndvsAFG — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 22, 2019

Last two #IndvAfg encounters have been nail-biters. A tie in Asia Cup. A narrow win in #CWC19. Afghanistan is demanding more bilateral engagements with the top Test playing nations. Let’s do that please 🙏🤗 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 22, 2019

India may have won the match but a gallant effort from Afghanistan won our hearts today. Certainly the match of the tournament for me. Definitely a victory for Cricket 🏏@BCCI @ACBofficials @StarSportsIndia @cricketworldcup #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/CY9uVzannX — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) June 22, 2019

Things don’t always go as per plans.. That’s the time when one should put his head down and make the most out of the situation..

Tough but a satisfying day in the end.. 😊🇮🇳🇮🇳#CWC19#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/lM9c9cWhme — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) June 23, 2019

Afghanistan dominated India (World Number 2) throughout a World Cup game. That’s a win in itself. You can celebrate tonight @ACBofficials 👏 #INDvAFG — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 22, 2019

A game won for us by our bowlers.

The penultimate over by @Jaspritbumrah93 & the hat-trick under pressure in the last over by @MdShami11 were majestic.

Well played Afghanistan. A match that #TeamIndia should learn from!#INDvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/hE9Xh2reBi — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) June 22, 2019

Afghanistan is in the news headlines for some good reason. It was the game of the tournament so far!🔥Mohammed Shami's hat-trick denied Afghanistan a historic & shock #CWC19 victory over India.

Wellplayed 🇦🇫 Lost a game but won a lot of admirers !! Did ur country proud #INDvAFG — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 22, 2019

Wow! What a thrilling match.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for snatching Victory from the jaws of defeat. Your never-say-die team spirit made it possible. Salute to our Bowlers.

Afghanistan - You have arrived. Thou not the game, you have won our hearts.#INDvAFG #CWC19 #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/PI3idLTU3b — Sanjay Dutt (@SanjaySDutt) June 22, 2019

Shami and Bumrah toil so hard during the net sessions. Hardly any difference in approach or intensity.. Unbelievable execution under pressure... Fantastic win this .. #IndvAfg — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 22, 2019

Some positive feedback from Afghanistan 🇦🇫, Win or lose is part of a game but showing the intention of Winning the game is what Afghanistan 🇦🇫 showed for the first time in this World Cup. Huge Respect- #INDvAfg #INDvsAFG — Anupama Raag (@anupamaraag1) June 22, 2019

#Afghanistan team should be proud of the way they played today !! Just a matter of time when the learn to handle the pressure situations better!! Well done team India 🇮🇳!! @Jaspritbumrah93 and @MdShami11 were brilliant- hattrick 💫🏏👊#INDvAFG #Worldcup19 — Mithun Manhas 🇮🇳 (@MithunManhas) June 22, 2019

Here in Australia, just had the #INDvAFG keep me awake, now @henrygayle is taking the @BLACKCAPS apart. Meaningful matches still left in the #CWC19 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 22, 2019

today game showed that what we can and what we have .playing with top teams giving us chance to learn to take on another top level of cricket. we can we will.we have to work more hard to get us on that . #proudatalan #WCC2019 #INDvAFG #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/kh1fKFkw1j — Sharafuddin Ashraf (@sharafashraf82) June 22, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)