Carlos Brathwaite’s miraculous ton ended in vain as New Zealand scripted a thrilling five-run victory on Saturday to leave West Indies on the verge of elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

Chasing 292 to win after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s career-best 148 helped take the Black Caps to 291-8, the Windies were all but defeated at 164 for seven.

But Brathwaite had other plans.

He struck a bombastic century (101 off 82 balls) that was laced with five sixes and nine fours but failed to steer his side over the finish line. Trying to smash Jimmy Neesham with six needed of seven balls, he was caught near the boundary by Trent Boult while going for the winning six.

Brathwaite sank to his knees his agony, receiving consolation from the opposition players as the Kiwis escaped their first defeat at the World Cup by the skin of their teeth.

Despite the heartbreak for Windies, Twitterati was effusive in their praise for Brathwaite after he lit up an enthralling contest at Old Trafford.

Great innings by Carlos Brathwaite. 12 inches away from glory, from another great moment in cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite's maiden international century went in vain, but it made for a thoroughly entertaining #CWC19 contest!



His knock in a look ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/smr2FlOjIV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite's 101 (82) contributed a Match Impact of +80 runs making it the single most impactful batting performance of the World Cup so far. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 22, 2019

On some nights they clear the fence. On some nights they get caught on the boundary. Cricket is a great leveller. Thanks for the entertainment, Carlos Brathwaite! #CWC19 #WIvNZ — Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) June 22, 2019

An amazing picture that defines the Spirit of Cricket. After coming within inches of leading the West Indies to an improbable upset of New Zealand in the @cricketworldcup , Carlos Brathwaite is consoled by New Zealand's Ross Taylor. pic.twitter.com/wiTb3DMbG2 — CricAmerica (@CricAmerica) June 23, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite with one of those what have I just done moments #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/q0d9IwPuDC — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 22, 2019

The quality of cricket in #CWC19 has been consistently high, but the emotion has gone up a thousand levels in the last four days. Williamson's twin tons; Sri Lanka's genius; Afghanistan's hope, Brathwaite's knock for the ages. Finally, you can feel this tournament in your gut. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 22, 2019

Utterly astonishing. That is one of the all-time great World Cup matches and one of the all-time great World Cup innings from Carlos Brathwaite. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 22, 2019

What an innings from Carlos Brathwaite and NZ is lucky, plain lucky! Wow what a game. Sri Lanka England, India Afghanistan and now this what a day and half in the World Cup! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 22, 2019

What a stunning innings from Carlos Brathwaite. Nearly pulled off what looked an impossible chase. #WIvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 22, 2019

The dream is diminished for Carlos Brathwaite. West Indies fall short. Epic match, epic run chase, epic hundred by Brathwaite, epic commentary by Ian Bishop. Goosebumpsmaxx. World Cup soodu pudiching at the right time. NZ remain undefeated. What a team! #CWC19 #WIvNZ — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) June 22, 2019

And who could forget Williamson classy ton?

What a marvellous innings from Kane Williamson. Fantastic game of cricket and his calmness stood out in taking New Zealand home. Terrific stuff #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/ZxFgagPZl4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2019

Meanwhile, at the Old Trafford, Kiwi Kane Williamson has just become the third #CWC captain after Aussie Ricky Ponting (in 2003-2007) and Zimbabwean Brendan Taylor (in 2015) to register back to back centuries!#CWC19 #CWC2019#NZvWI #WIvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 22, 2019

Since Kane Williamson was last dismissed, 213 wickets have fallen in this World Cup. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 22, 2019

Kane Williamson's last 3 inns:



79* v Afg

106* v SA

103* v WI



Over 280 runs without dismissed yet. #CWC19 #NZvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 22, 2019

What a match!#KaneWilliamson's sublime century kept New Zealand in the hunt after Cottrell carnage



Carlos Brathwaite's sensational century kept West Indies in the hunt even with 1 wicket left



Neither man deserved to lose but Black Caps were just better as a team #CWC19 #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/BAuHyc3vpV — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) June 22, 2019

Kane Williamson filling his boots 💯 👏👏 #cwc19oldtrafford — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 22, 2019

Kane Williamson became the 11th batsman to score ODI centuries against all the first 10 Test playing nations.



Other 10:

Gibbs

Ponting

Tendulkar

Amla

Kohli

AB de Villiers

Guptill

Ross Taylor

Tharanga

Rohit Sharma#NZvWI #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 22, 2019

Kane Williamson is a genius ... !! His last 2 one day innings are right up there with the best ... #CWC19 #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 22, 2019

(with AFP inputs)