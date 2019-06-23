India survived a major World Cup scare as they beat a spirited Afghanistan side by 11 runs thanks to pacer Mohammed Shami’s decisive hat-trick on Saturday.

Virat Kohli’s side, one of the favourites to win the tournament, posted just 224/8 from their 50 overs. Afghanistan, who had lost their previous five games, made a brave effort to chase down the target.

But they eventually fell just short of a stunning upset thanks to Shami, who took the last three wickets in the space of three balls in the final over to move an unbeaten India closer to the semi-finals.

Here are some of the key statistics from the match.

With the win, Afghanistan were the first team in the World Cup to get knocked out of World Cup contention.

Afghanistan is the first side to get knocked out of semifinal contention in #CWC19 #INDvAFG #AfghanAtalan — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 22, 2019

In terms of margins, this was as close it got for India in World Cups. That showed how hard Afghanistan had pushed them in the match.

The 11-run win in Southampton last night was India's narrowest win (by runs) in #WorldCup matches; that by itself explains how close Afghanistan ran Team India, & how hard @imVkohli & company were made to work. #WakeUpCall — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) June 23, 2019

Smallest victories for India in ICC ODI World Cups by runs:



11 v Afghanistan, Southampton, 2019*

16 v New Zealand, Bangalore, 1987

29 v Pakistan, Mohali, 2011#INDvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 22, 2019

“Virat Kohli is batting on a different pitch compared to his teammates” is a line frequently heard in commentary. Here again, the India captain was a class apart on a wicket where his teammates struggled. The ball had grip and turn but Kohli’s fine run of form continued.

👇🏼 Another illustration of @imVkohli's supremacy and how he's currently batting on a different plane altogether. Extracted from: https://t.co/wzmEEiCmAq. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Y4LmVsu4Tv — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) June 23, 2019

Add one more won record in India’s stunning record in World Cup cricket. Since the start of the 2011, the Men in Blue have lost only two games – against South Africa and Australia.

India win the match but Afghanistan have won the hearts. Great fight against a team who had lost just one out of last 15 World Cup games. #INDvAFG — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 22, 2019

India are also closing in on Australia, the most successful team in World Cups, and New Zealand. The Kiwis have been the second best team despite not winning the tournament, and added one more win to their tally. It was their 50th victory.

Most wins in World Cup:



67 - Aus

52 - NZ

50 - Ind

45 - Eng

42 - WI

41 - Pak

37 - SL

36 - SA

13 - Ban

11 - Zim#IndvAfg #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 22, 2019

Former India captain MS Dhoni may have not had the greatest of games. However, he reached another yet another landmark in a career punctuated by records, and records galore.

Most stumpings made in List-A cricket:



140 - MS DHONI*

139 - Moin Khan

129 - Steve Rhodes#INDvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 22, 2019

The 2011, 2015, and the ongoing World Cup has given India’s winning percentage a major fillip.

India's 50th win in Cricket World Cup. Their win percentage (64.10) in the tournament history is second only to Australia (75.28). #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 22, 2019

Mohammad Shami ran through the Afghanistan lower order. He became only the tenth bowler to take a World Cup hat-trick.

Hat-tricks in ICC ODI WCs:



Chetan Sharma v NZ, 1987

Saqlain Mushtaq v Zim, 1999

Chaminda Vaas v Ban, 2003

B Lee v Kenya, 2003

L Malinga v SA, 2007

Kemar Roach v Netherlands, 2011

L Malinga v Kenya, 2011

S Finn v Australia, 2015

JP Duminy v SL, 2015

M Shami v Afg, 2019*#INDvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 22, 2019

The stumping off Rashid Khan gave Dhoni yet another feather in his cap.

Most stumpings made in ICC ODI WCs:



13 - Kumar Sangakkara

7 - Adam Gilchrist

7 - Moin Khan

7 - MS DHONI*#INDvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 22, 2019

Shami is only the fourth Indian to take a hat-trick.

ODI hat tricks for India:



Chetan Sharma v NZ Nagpur 1987

Kapil Dev v SL Kolkata 1991

Kuldeep Yadav v Aus Kolkata 2017

MOHD SHAMI v Afg Southampton 2019 #INDvAFG #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 22, 2019

MS Dhoni today out stumped in ODIs for the first time in 8 years and only the second time in his career. Both instances in World Cup - off Rashid today and Bishoo in 2011. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 22, 2019

MS Dhoni was unusually slow and didn’t receive the best of receptions while walking back to the pavilion.

Slowest 25+ scores in #CWC19 #CWC2019

53.84 - MS Dhoni (28 in 52b) - Ind v Afg (Southampton)

54.17 - David Warner (26 in 48b) - Aus v SL (The Oval)#IndvAfg#AfgvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 22, 2019

The statistic below shows how good the Afghanistan bowlers were. It also illustrates how good the Indian batsmen have been over the past decade.

The last time before today India scored less than 225 runs in an ODI batting full-50 overs batting first was against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2010.#INDvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 22, 2019

Mujeeb vs England and India in the space of five days: 20-0-70-1



That's a pretty impressive week's work#CWC19 #INDvAFG — Sam Morshead (@SamMorshead_) June 22, 2019

Is a century on the cards for Kohli?

Kohli's last three 50+ scores - 82, 77, 67.



The last time he failed to convert a century from three 3 successive 50+ scores was in 2011-12 (80 v WI, 77 v SL, 66 v SL)#IndvAfg #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 22, 2019