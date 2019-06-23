World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa live: Pakistan opt to bat, Shoaib Malik dropped
Live Updates from match 30 of the 2019 ICC men’s World Cup.
Live updates
After 3 overs, Pakistan 9/0 - Imam 4, Zaman 13
Fakhar is feeling it today. Two awesome fours off Rabada in the over. The second was picked off the off-stump and smashed towards the backward square leg region. One bounce into the boundary line.
After 2 overs, Pakistan 9/0 - Imam 4, Zaman 5
Nice carry for Ngidi, three dot balls to start the over, but the fourth ball of the over was slightly over-pitched and Imam drives on the up to get a couple. Width on offer in the final ball of the over and Zaman keeps strike with an agricultural swat wide of mid-off.
Ngidi to bowl the second over.
After 1 over, Pakistan 5/0 - Imam 1, Zaman 4
Good start for Pakistan. Slightly short from Rabada and Zaman latches onto it. It was cut away through the covers for a boundary. Du Plessis is going for wickets, there are two slips in place. Five from the over.
Lineups
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
2:36 pm: “There’s pressure every game you play, especially in the World Cup. It’s the same team, gives us a good balance. I was going to bowl first anyways, it’s a good toss to lose,” says Faf du Plessis. South Africa are unchanged from their loss to New Zealand.
2:32 pm: Pakistan win the toss and have opted to bat first. Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi come in place of Shoaib Malik and Hassan Ali. “It looks like a good wicket to bat on. We’ll put runs on the board and defend it. We are focussing on this match, hopefully we do well,” says Sarfaraz Ahmed.
2:28 pm: The captains make their way to the centre. It’s toss time.
2:26 pm: There are question marks over Shoaib Malik’s place in the XI. Will South Africa opt for a left-armer in this encounter? There are question marks aplenty.
2:16 pm: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has urged fans to refrain from abuse – Read. He also insisted the morale is still high in his camp.
2:13 pm: It’s a bright and sunny at Lord’s. The rains have shown mercy over the past week and we expect a full day’s play without interruptions.
2:05 pm: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the group game between Pakistan and South Africa as the action shifts to the home of cricket, the Lord’s, for the first time in the tournament. Three other group games will also be played at the same venue before the final on July 14.
The World Cup started on a sombre note with one-sided contests galore and four matches washed out due to rain. Just then, things have gathered steam over the past few days. New Zealand played out two thrillers while India and Afghanistan were also involved in a tense battle. England and Sri Lanka also played out an epic contest, and the latter’s win is seen as the biggest upset of the tournament so far.
South Africa have had a disastrous campaign and have come out second best against every team barring Afghanistan. Their top-order simply hasn’t clicked. Pakistan have problems aplenty and play their first match since slumping to a heavy defeat against neighbours India, a result that saw widespread backlash from fans and pundits back home. The pressure is on the 1992 champions but this is a must win contest for South Africa too as their hopes of reaching the semi-finals are on the edge.