Virat Kohli was fined 25% of his match fee on Monday for excessive appealing during India’s 11-run win over Afghanistan at the World Cup match in Southampton on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar after pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck Rahmat Shah on his pads and appealed for an LBW decision.

It was a breach of Level 1 of the International Cricket Council Code of Conduct, which carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

“Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Excessive appealing during an International Match”, an ICC release said.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the second offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Kohli now has two demerit points after receiving one demerit point during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth official Michael Gough levelled the charges.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.