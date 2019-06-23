Just hours after scoring in Brazil’s 5-0 thrashing of Peru at the Copa America, Dani Alves announced he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old right back, who is captain of Brazil, had been with the French champions for two seasons and was at the end of his contract.

“Everything has a start, middle and end, and the time has come to put a full stop here,” Alves said on Instagram.

Hoje fecho mais um ciclo na minha vida, um ciclo de vitória, de aprendizados e de experiências. Gostaria de agradecer a família PSG pela oportunidade de juntos construir uma página na história desse clube. Gostaria de agradecer a todos e sobre tudo ao staff pelo carinho, pelo respeito, pela cumplicidade demostrada desde o primeiro dia... vocês fazem esse clube um pouco mais especial. Foram dois anos de resiliência e reinventares contínuos para cumprir com a minha missão, porém na vida tudo tem um começo, um meio, um final e hoje chegou o momento de colocar esse ponto final aqui. Peço-lhes desculpas se em algum momento não estive a altura, peço-lhes desculpas se em algum momento cometir alguma falha, apenas tentavam dá o meu melhor. Obrigado a todos os companheiros pelos momentos vividos, pelas risadas juntos, pelos enfados também que vossos espíritos preguiçosos me fizeram passar.🤣🤪 Se vocês um dia me recordarem, que seja como o GOOD CRAZY de cada dia, com um belo sorriso no rosto, com uma energia pura de alma, como um profissional trabalhador e compromissado com os objetivos.... como alguém que apenas quis que vocês fossem melhores a cada dia e que tentou fazê-los entender o verdadeiro significado da palavra equipe. “Um grande abraço a todos e espero que não sintam muita falta das minhas loucuras🤣😂😆” Com muito carinho GoodCrazy!! #GoodCrazyMood🤪

Alves did not reveal where he might go, and leaves PSG as compatriot Leonardo returns as the new sporting director.

His departure also comes at a time when rumours are circulating about the future of Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer who has had an injury-hit season laced with controversy.

Alves signed for PSG at the same time as Neymar, in the summer of 2017.