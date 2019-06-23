After winning 102nd career title on Sunday in Halle, Roger Federer expressed sympathy for the younger generation of tennis players on Sunday, saying that their successes outside of the Grand Slams was being overlooked.

Federer, 37, won the ATP tournament in Halle for a record-stretching 10th time on Sunday.

Incidentally, he was one of two 37-year-olds to win an ATP title on the same day, with veteran Spaniard Feliciano Lopez also winning the singles final at Queen’s.

Federer admitted that the continuing success of older players such as himself, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had left little elbow room for the younger generation.

“As long as me, Rafa and Novak are around it is not going to be easy for a young guy to come up and dominate,” he said.

“Maybe it would be good for the sport if they did, I don’t know. People seem to like it as it is.”

Yet Federer insisted that the success of players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Borna Coric and Karen Khachanov should not be overlooked.

Coric, 22, beat Federer in the Halle final last year, while 23-year-old Khachanov broke into the top 10 this year after beating Djokovic in straight sets in the final of the Paris Masters last November.

Federer argued that such triumphs were not being given enough recognition, and were being drowned out by the overwhelming focus on the four majors.

“I think there is too much focus on the Grand Slams these days which isn’t fair,” said Federer.

“In my day, it was a huge success to win your first Masters 1000 tournament and break into the top 10.”

“Khachanov beat Djokovic in the Paris final as well. It’s not like he beat any old tourist.”

Federer also said he was ready for Wimbledon after waltzing past Belgium’s David Goffin in straight sets.

The Swiss great beat Goffin 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 to remain unbeaten on grass so far this season.

“It’s unbelievable. I never thought when I first played here that I would win 10 titles,” said Federer.

“Often when it went well for me here, I also had successful Wimbledons, so this sets me up nicely.”

The win at Halle means that Federer will be second seed ahead of Nadal at the All-England Club, and the Swiss said that his performances at the tournament would boost his confidence.

“It’s always good at my age to prove myself that I can last five matches in six days and tough ones along the way,” he said.

It is the first time Federer has reached double figures at any individual tournament.

He has triumphed eight times at both Wimbledon and the Dubai Open, and has won his home tournament in Basel on nine occasions.

“I’ve never won a tournament 10 times before, so I will remember forever that I did so here in Halle.”

“I didn’t think about how it would feel until it was all over.”

(With AFP inputs)