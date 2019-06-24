Pakistan kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup alive after beating South Africa by 49 runs at Lord’s on Sunday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to bat first winning the toss and Pakistan got off to a good start with Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman providing a great platform for Pakistan to build a big score.

Shoaib Malik’s replacement in the side Haris Sohail justified his selection ahead of the veteran after he made 89 off just 59 deliveries to take Pakistan to a score of 308/7.

With the bowl, Pakistan bowlers were at it from the start and never let the South Africans stay with the required run rate. Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan picked up three wickets each as Pakistan wrapped up the South African innings to claim a crucial win. Sarafaraz Ahmed and Co play New Zealand next on Wednesday.

Twitter fell in love in Pakistan again after the bashing it served the team after the loss to India. Here are some of the reactions

Pakistan fighting back with a spirit. Fielding lapses need to be paid attention to. Well done guys.

Now on to the all important match against New Zealand on Wednesday. #PAKvSA #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 23, 2019

Winning is 1 of the delightful moments for Pakistan.The timely & great comeback has brought the energy in us.Haris Sohail's performance was remarkable to lift the team.He incredibly played for his team.Overall,Pakistan showed hunger to win this match.#PAKvSA #wehavewewill #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/CFKy4w3wht — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 23, 2019

Just scrolling through people going back on their words!🙈

Love you team green!

Keep delivering please!!!!! #PakVSA

Good game today🇵🇰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) June 23, 2019

Superb come back Pakistan! Congratulations upon a tremendous victory #PAKvSA Failure ll never overtake u if ur determination to succeed is strong enough. What a brilliant turnaround performance - This is the kind of approach always required to win the matches #KeepGoing #CWC19 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) June 23, 2019