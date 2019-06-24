Pakistan kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup alive after beating South Africa by 49 runs at Lord’s on Sunday.
Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to bat first winning the toss and Pakistan got off to a good start with Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman providing a great platform for Pakistan to build a big score.
Shoaib Malik’s replacement in the side Haris Sohail justified his selection ahead of the veteran after he made 89 off just 59 deliveries to take Pakistan to a score of 308/7.
With the bowl, Pakistan bowlers were at it from the start and never let the South Africans stay with the required run rate. Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan picked up three wickets each as Pakistan wrapped up the South African innings to claim a crucial win. Sarafaraz Ahmed and Co play New Zealand next on Wednesday.
Twitter fell in love in Pakistan again after the bashing it served the team after the loss to India. Here are some of the reactions