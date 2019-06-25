Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki started her grass-court season brightly, while top remaining seed Karolina Pliskova moved into round three at Eastbourne on Monday.

Newly crowned world number one Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the Wimbledon tune-up due to an arm injury after her efforts in winning the Birmingham Classic on Sunday.

That means world number three Pliskova is the highest-ranked player in the draw and she became the first player into the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan.

Wozniacki, seeded 11th, was also a comfortable winner in the first round as the Dane dispatched Kirsten Flipkens 6-3, 6-4.

“I love playing here, it brings back great memories for me,” said Wozniacki, who also won at Eastbourne in 2009.

“I was here for the first time when I was 14, so that’s basically half of my life.”

Wozniacki faces German Andrea Petkovic in round two.

Earlier on Monday, Tennis Canada said that Bianca Andreescu will miss Wimbledon as she continues to recover from the shoulder injury that forced her out of the French Open.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing shoulder rehab and recovery, Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from Wimbledon,” the federation said in a tweet.

Andreescu, who turned 19 on June 16, withdrew from the French Open after beating Marie Bouzkova in three sets in the first round, handing American Sofia Kenin a

At Roland Garros, she was playing her first tournament since retiring from her round of 16 match at Miami in March with a right shoulder injury.

A week earlier, Andreescu had toppled Angelique Kerber in the final at Indian Wells to become the first wild card to win the WTA title in the California desert.

Ranked 60th going into Indian Wells, she rose to 24th and was ranked 25th on Monday.

Wozniacki faces German Andrea Petkovic in round two.