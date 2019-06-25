World Cup 2019, England vs Australia live: In-form Aaron Finch, David Warner in control
Live updates from the match between England and Australia at Lord’s.
Live updates
Ben Stokes is given the ball.
After 14 overs, Australia 71/0 - Finch 37, Warner 29
Expensive from Wood. You can’t pitch it even fractionally short to these two and they are galloping towards a hundred-run stand. Twelve from the over and there are some worried looking faces in the England captain.
After 13 overs, Australia 59/0 - Finch 33, Warner 22
Two boundaries for Finch from the over. There was a bit of aggression from the skipper, even stepping out and trying to swat it Matthew Hayden-style. Woakes, though, ends the over with a peach, squaring up Finch.
After 12 overs, Australia 50/0 - Finch 25, Warner 22
Okay-ish start for Wood. There is pace but a looser in the second ball, drifting down leg, allows Finch to tuck it away for a boundary down fine leg. Fifty partnership for the openers.
Mark Wood comes into the attack.
After 11 overs, Australia 45/0 - Finch 21, Warner 22
Woakes continues to pitch it and length and gets it to shape away. Tidy over, just a single from it. The openers are in no hurry. Preserving wickets is the key for Australia.
After 10 overs, Australia 44/0 - Finch 20, Warner 22
Archer pitches it short again....ufff, and it gets the treatment. Warner cuts away in style and it’s another boundary. This has been a terrific start for the openers.
After 9 overs, Australia 36/0 - Finch 19, Warner 15
England have threatened whenever he has pitched it up to the stumps. There is movement. Archer has been poor but Woakes has manged to trouble the batsmen somewhat. Just a single from the Woakes over.
Aaron Finch and David Warner have combined for 447 runs in six innings, continuing a trend that sees Australia average 53.81 for the first wicket in ODIs since 2015, the highest in the world – Read
After 8 overs, Australia 35/0 - Finch 19, Warner 14
Archer started the over badly, over-pitching and allowing Warner to work it on the leg side for a three. The comeback from the pacer was good and got one to seam off the wicket and between Finch’s bat and pad.
After 7 overs, Australia 32/0 - Finch 19, Warner 11
England retain the review. Woakes was convinced he had Finch. Replays showed that the ball was shading the bails but the umpire’s call was not out. Not a bad call that. First sign of Warner cutting lose today. He chips over the top and gets a boundary through the mid-off region.
After 6 overs, Australia 26/0 - Finch 18, Warner 6
DROPPED! That will go down as a missed opportunity but that ball was travelling. James Vince at point dives full length at point off a Finch cut shot but can’t get his right hand on it. Agonising for the hosts in the early stages.
After 5 overs, Australia 23/0- Finch 15, Warner 6
Meanwhile, at Lord’s, Finch motors along. Fractionally short from Woakes, and Finch gets the toe end of his bat on the pull and it’s another boundary for him. Change in length sees the England pacer far more effective. He has had the measure of Warner so far.
3:17 pm: We wish Brian Lara a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Prince.
After 4 overs, Australia 18/0 - Finch 10, Warner 6
First boundary for Warner. Short from Archer and Warner was quick on the pull, goes square of fine leg and into the boundary. Decent start for the Australians here.
After 3 overs, Australia 13/0 - Finch 9, Warner 2
Probing Warner outside off is Wokaes. The opener is happy to see off the danger. The final ball of the over was chipped away through gully and it’s a couple for the batsmen.
After 2 overs, Australia 11/0 - Finch 9, Warner 0
Terrible first ball from Archer. Juicy half-volley and wide outside off, dispatched to the boundary by Finch. Back of a length and straighter from the England pacer in the rest of the over, which the Australian captain sees off with minimum fuss.
After 1 overs, Australia 7/0 - Finch 5, Warner 0
Ohhh...hard hands from Finch with one that moved a touch outside off and it’s a boundary. The ball was travelling and even Root’s leap couldn’t help him get his hands on it. Good finish from Woakes, he got the ball to shape into Warner.
2:58 pm: The national anthems are done. For those wondering, Eoin Morgan was singing it. In come Finch and Warner, who is booed by a section of the England fans, predictably.
2.55 pm: The players make their way down the Long Room and the famous stairs... time for the national anthems! We can’t wait for this to get started....
2.53 pm: 25th June at Lord’s... this day holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan! Yes, 36 years since the 1983 World Cup win.
Quite amazing that Sunny Gavaskar is choking up talking about the World Cup win in 1983...standing at Lord’s as a commentator 36 years later. The pride in his voice! Truly one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket.
Read more about that here.
2.47 pm: England will be batting later in the day, facing Starc and Behrendorff and they prepared for Australia’s left-arm pace attack by facing A Tendulkar in the nets... Arjun Tendulkar, that is.
2.46 pm: In addition to the rich history of the rivalry, David Warner and Steve Smith’s returns have added spice to the build-up. The duo have found themselves booed by some fans in England after returning to international cricket following year-long bans for ball-tampering. They could be in for a stern treatment from the home fans at the Lord’s.
England have games coming up against Australia, India and New Zealand; and there is a sense that they are under pressure after two unexpected defeats and could potentially be in a scenario where they lose all three of those matches
2.43 pm: Playing XIs
England XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff
2.35 pm: Team news
England are unchanged from their defeat against Sri Lanka.
For Australia, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff get a game. Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile miss out.
2.32 pm: England win the toss and opt to bowl first in overcast conditions at Lord’s.
2.31 pm: Hosts England have lost twice, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while Australia are riding high after five wins out of six, with their only defeat coming against India. The form guide, quite incredibly (given the events of the past 12 months or more, favours Autstralia going into this one.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of one of the most anticipated matches at the World Cup! We are at the Home of Cricket for the blockbuster match between England and Australia, cricket’s grand-old rivalry! The conditions are overcast and the pressure is on hosts England after a couple of unexpected tumbles.