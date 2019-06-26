England’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup were dealt with a severe blow after they slumped to a 64-run loss against Australia at Lord’s on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 286, England were dismissed for 221 and slumped to their third defeat of the tournament.

The defeat meant England had lost two straight pool matches – their first back-to-back defeats in One-Day Internationals since January 2017 – after also falling short in a run-chase in a 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka.

The host nation, bidding to win a first World Cup, can still qualify for the semi-finals but they are likely to need to beat at least one of fancied India and New Zealand in their remaining two group games.

Although England were billed as favourites to lift the title before the start of the tournament, the defeat to the Aussies exposed the chinks in their armoury.

Here’s a statistical roundup of the game:

Despite his side losing their last two games, one man has been brilliant 🙌



In his last two games with the bat:



Ben Stokes - 171 runs | England's other batsmen combined - 262 runs#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vngrwkyQuf — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019

Aaron Finch last 12 ODIs:



100, 53, 153, 82, 36, 6, 66, 53, 39, 90, 153*, 116



947 Runs

4 Hundreds

5 Fifties

86.09 Average

94.51 Strike-rate#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 25, 2019

15-plus wickets in multiple ODI World Cups for pacers:



Wasim Akram (1992,99)

Glenn McGrath (1999,2003,07)

Zaheer Khan (2003,11)

Tim Southee (2011,15)

Mitchell Starc (2015,19)*#ENGvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 25, 2019

Some people are going to say England wasted the new ball - that's unfair. Australia played 32% false shots in the first 10 overs; the last time any team in the world played that many false shots in the first 10 without losing a wicket was in January 2017. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 25, 2019

Most yorkers in ODIs since 2010 (Stats by CWC official broadcaster). Lasith the Lord of yorkers! #Cricket



872 - Malinga

330 - Starc

328 - Southee

288 - Kulasekara

233 - Boult — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 25, 2019

England's chasing record in ODIs at home



3 defeats in 4 games this WC



0 defeat in the previous 20 ODIs — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 25, 2019

Most tons by Australian batsmen against an opponent in ODIs:



7 - Finch v England*

6 - Gilchrist v India

6 - Ponting v New Zealand

6 - Ponting v India #ENGvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 25, 2019

✅ 2003

✅ 2007

✅ 2015

✅ 2019



Australia are unbeaten at the World Cup against England since 1992!#CWC19 | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/cjVSO7nCyR — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019

Fewest inns to 15th ODI 100s

86 - Hashim Amla

106 - Virat Kohli

108 - Shikhar Dhawan/David Warner

112 - AARON FINCH

126 - Joe Root

143 - Saeed Anwar

144 - Sourav Ganguly#CWC19 #CWC2019#AusvEng#EngvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 25, 2019

Mitchell Starc has taken 39 wickets in World Cups. Only eight men in history have taken more - all of them have played more matches, all of them have taken those wickets at a worse average, all of them have taken those wickets with a worse strike rate. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 25, 2019

Most four-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cups:



5 - Imran Tahir

5 - Mitchell Starc*#ENGvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 25, 2019

#AaronFinch has now scored more World Cup hundreds (2) and more ODI hundreds (7) v England than any other player in history.#CWC19 | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/rXnWU3mLKS — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019

