World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan live: Toss delayed as Sarfaraz and Co aim to boost SF hopes
Live updates from match No 33 of the 2019 World Cup.
Live updates
2:54 pm: We’re minutes away from the pitch inspection. The covers are off and the ground is being cleared. The umpires will come out to inspect the conditions at 3:00 pm.
2.28 pm: There was rain early on in Birmingham but the news is that the covers are coming off. The toss is definitely delayed though, with an inspection expected at 3.00 pm.
Meanwhile, here’s what the table looks like at the World Cup now:
2.15 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 33 at the 2019 World Cup and in a week that has given us some cracking games, this promises to be another: New Zealand taking on Pakistan in Birmingham.
It has been a bumpy ride for Pakistan so far at the World Cup but with a chance to make it to the semi-finals, they will hope to carry on the momentum from their victory against South Africa when they square off against New Zealand in a must-win clash at Edgbaston.
The 1992 champions faced severe criticism after their loss to arch-rivals India but their 49-run win over the Proteas breathed life into their campaign. With just two wins and three losses, Pakistan are at the seventh spot with five points in six games.
Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men will now not only have to win their remaining three matches, starting with New Zealand, but also hope that the results in other matches favour them to make it to the final four.
Pakistan’s chances of making it to the knockouts increased with England’s 64-run defeat to Australia on Tuesday. The hosts third loss of the tournament has blown the league wide open, keeping Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan still in the fray.