Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat has pulled out of his bout against Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan after meeting with a car accident. The bout was scheduled to be held on July 12 in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Goyat met with a car accident on Wednesday night and suffered injuries on head and hand which made him pull out of the bout. He met with an accident when going from Yamunanagar to Mohali.

“Neeraj Goyat, who was preparing for his mega fight against Amir Khan, met with a car accident that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm,” fight’s promoter Bill Dosanjh said. “We are in the process of looking for Neeraj’s replacement.”

The bout was expected to be a big crowd-puller as it was publicised as an ‘India vs Pakistan’ clash but that looks unlikely now after Goyat suffered the injuries.

Khan would have been one of the toughest opponents Goyat would have faced in his career so far. He won the Olympic silver in 2004 at the age of 17. In his pro career, he has a 33-5 record.

However, he lost his last bout against WBO champion Terence Crawford in six rounds seven months ago.