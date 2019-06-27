Pakistan rode on Babar Azam’s match-winning ton as they kept their World Cup semi-final hopes alive on Wednesday with an impressive six-wicket win against New Zealand.

Man-of-the-match Azam was the star of the show, scoring a measured 101 off 127 balls in front of thousands of fanatical fans in Birmingham as Pakistan surpassed New Zealand’s total of 237 for six in the final over.

Azam, who struck his 10th One-Day International ton and the first at the World Cup, became Pakistan’s leading run-getter in the tournament with 333 runs.

Pakistan were wobbling at 110-3 when Mohammad Hafeez was out for 32 in the 25th over but 24-year-old Azam anchored the innings and was ably supported by Haris Sohail, who hit 68.

During the course of his knock, Babar became the second-fastest to reach 3,000 ODI runs in 68 innings. Babar took 11 innings more than South Africa’s Hashim Amla but overtook West Indies great Viv Richards (69 innings).

Here’s a look at other records he achieved on Wednesday:

Babar Azam in ODIs:



1000 runs in 21 inns - joint 3rd fastest



2000 runs in 45 inns - joint 2nd fastest



3000 runs in 68 inns - 2nd fastest#PakvNZ #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 26, 2019

Most runs scored by a batsman aged 24 or under in a single Men's @cricketworldcup.



Babar Azam is in decent company on this list.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/4aGlcnsStv — ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam becomes 2nd fastest to 3K ODI runs & fastest Asian (68 inns) only behind Amla (57 inngs), Babar also joint 2nd fastest to 2K & joint 3rd fastest to 1K ODI runs and fastest to 1K T20I runs. What talent! @babarazam258 #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam is first Pakistan middle-order batsman to score a World Cup century in 32 years!! Last was Saleem Malik in 1987. #PakvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam became the fastest Asian to score 10 centuries in ODI #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/bKZFmbHhFV — Carry_Minati (@Illuminati733) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam's hundred is Pakistan's first World Cup century scored by a non-opening batsman since...1987!#CWC19 | #NZvPAK | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/EJzm7kMHVy — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam reaches the milestone of 3000 runs in ODIs:



Average of 51.72

Hundreds 9

Fifties 14

Innings 68#CWC19 #NZvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli comparison in ODIs:



1000 runs - Babar 21 innings, Kohli 24

2000 runs - Babar 45 innings, Kohli 53

3000 runs - Babar 68 innings, Kohli 75



Babar Azam is on the right path to be NO ONE ! — Hirra Hassan (@Hirra_Hassan) June 26, 2019

Fewest innings to 10 centuries in ODIs



55 Quinton de Kock

57 Hashim Amla

68 Babar Azam (today)

77 Shikhar Dhawan

80 Virat Kohli#PakvNZ #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 26, 2019

(with AFP inputs)