Breaking into the Indian football team on the back of consistent showings in I-League and the Indian Super League, midfielder Michael Soosairaj on Thursday said new coach Igor Stimac has brought in a lot of fresh ideas.

The Indian team is currently going through a transition period, with a number of players being handed their national team debuts under Stimac, including Soosairaj.

“The new coach has brought in a lot of fresh ideas on how to train the players and is preparing us for the style that he wants us to implement on the pitch,” said Soosairaj.

“It’s not just the technical abilities that are tested, but physical attributes like strength and stamina are also given equal importance while assessing players.”

Soosairaj has impressed over the last two seasons in the I-League and the ISL.

A call-up to the national camp was followed by him getting selected for the final 23-man squad for the King’s Cup tournament in Thailand that was held earlier in June.

The 24-year-old said that attaining top fitness standards was Stimac’s priority.

“We all need to work hard for that. We were provided individual programmes. There wasn’t any room for any compromise. We have to stay fit, if we are to have a chance of making it to the team. And by saying staying fit, I mean attaining top international fitness standards,” he continued.

“In his style of play, Stimac ensures that the whole team fights together. We defend together, and we attack together,” he added.