MS Dhoni took his time to get going before exploding in the final over to take India to 268/7 against West Indies in a World Cup encounter in Manchester on Thursday.

There has been a lot of talk about Dhoni’s difficulties with rotating the strike and Thursday’s batting effort on another dry and slow track kept the debate alive on social media, even as the former captain got 16 in the final over to finish on 56 off 61 deliveries with three fours and two sixes.

More than his strike-rate, his percentage of dot balls remains a concern for India. If India played 152 dot balls against Afghanistan, the run-less delivery count was 163 in this game.

It was Pandya, whose 46 off 38 balls took India past 250-run mark after skipper Virat Kohli (72 off 82 balls) scored his fourth half-century.

The middle-order looked jittery again with skipper Kohli not getting enough support from the other batsmen and in the process missing out on a fourth chance to get a hundred in the tournament.

In fact Dhoni’s rustiness rubbed off a bit on the Indian captain, who ultimately threw his wicket away to his opposite number. Kohli hit eight boundaries with the stand-out shot being a lofted drive over covers off Oshane Thomas.

Veteran Kemar Roach (3/36) bowled fast and fuller length deliveries using the off-cutters to good effect while skipper Jason Holder (2/33 in 10 overs) was economical, troubling the batsmen with back of the length deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen (0/52 in 10 overs) didn’t get any wicket but a crucial aspect of his spell was the last five overs in which he gave away only 15 runs. This was another left-arm spinner after Mitchell Santner and Shakib Al Hasan, who has now troubled Dhoni with his wicket-to-wicket bowling. Allen was unfortunate not to dismiss Dhoni as ‘keeper Shai Hope made a mess of a stumping opportunity when the former India captain was on eight.

While this innings was nowhere as scratchy as the one against Afghanistan, eventually finishing with a 90-plus strike rate, there were questions raised (and answers given) on Twitter about Dhoni’s stay in the middle.

Only if Dhoni had to reach his 50 in 10 balls less, India would've had another couple of overs to ago at the windies ..and maybe reach 290+ https://t.co/6i8T4WhOiU — Arun Rao 🇮🇳 (@ArunRaofinswim) June 27, 2019

worried about Indian team score now, pitch is so batting friendly that even Dhoni scored 56 with strike rate of 91. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 27, 2019

Doni in other overs vs Dhoni in last over #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/MMIHqcUMG0 — Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) June 27, 2019

82 runs in the last 10 overs. Middle order hamstrung by the fact that tail begins at no.8.



Still doesn't mean Dhoni doesn't have issues against spin. Still doesn't mean there is no place for him in this XI.



Batting line-up needs a balance, that's all. #CWC19 #IndvsWI #WIvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 27, 2019

MSD bats in the 1st inn as though he is batting 2nd. He loves a target. He has a mental target in which he plays 2 overs and assesses the situation. We as viewers dont know that target. That is why we get frustrated while MSD bats first but while chasing we are fine. #mytheory — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) June 27, 2019

Yes, India has an excruciatingly long tail and India wouldn't have reached 250 if not for Dhoni's innings. But he needs to rotate strike and look to push the gaps in the middle overs and that can be done without taking any risk. Just that, MS. #CWC19 — Manya (@CSKian716) June 27, 2019

He always gets the finish....... India have a decent score eventually. But once again, it is down to the bowlers to play the bigger role. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 27, 2019

MSD’s half century a mixed bag. Massive stroke of luck saved him. But finished the innings superbly to make it an invaluable inning. Have India got enough is the question. Spinners hold the key IMO — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 27, 2019

Late surge, Typical @msdhoni finish, but still get a feeling that this might be slightly below Par ,looks a good track, onus on Indian spinners #INDvsWI #CWC19 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 27, 2019

#Dhoni knows what to do.. 16 runs off the last over.. His critics can keep quiet and let him play his game in the #ICCWorldCup2019 #InDhoniWeTrust — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 27, 2019

Responsible innings once again from Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni. #INDvsWI — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 27, 2019

What an end to the innings !! When even the advertisement is celebrating and endorsing the man himself !! DHONI 😍#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/uhsh719wqB — Annvita Nagpal (@AnnvitaNagpal) June 27, 2019

Strike Rate of Indian batsmen today :



KL Rahul - 75

Rohit - 78

Virat - 87

Shankar - 73

Jadhav - 70

Dhoni - 91

Pandya - 121



Dhoni played the second quickest , 2 minutes of silence for Dhoni haters. #INDvsWI — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 27, 2019

Not often does King #ViratKohli miss converting 4 fifties back to back, to atleast 1 or 2 centuries.. The way he got out today was pretty unbelievable and lame - 72(82)



But good to see finishers #Dhoni and #Pandya take India to a decent score.



Chase on for WI! #INDvsWI #CWC19 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 27, 2019