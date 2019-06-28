World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka v South Africa live: Pretorius removes Perera as Lankans lose top three
Live updates from the first match of this World Cup in Durham.
PREVIEW: Upbeat Sri Lanka have semi-final berth on the line
SCENARIOS: Pressure mounts on England, WI eliminated
Live updates
After 12 overs Sri Lanka: 72/3 - Perera dismissed!
Pretorius strikes for Proteas again! (Now that’s a tongue twister...) Nothing complicated about this dismissal as Perera, who had got his eye in, just chops one on to the stumps. Scrambled seam, short of length, Perera’s bat comes down at an angle.... the inside edge takes the ball on to the pads and then the stumps. Soft, soft dismissal. A top over, two runs and a wicket. Angelo Mathews is the new man in.
After 11 overs Sri Lanka: 70/2 - Perera 29, Mendis 1
Phehlukwayo has his arms in the air and then palms around his mouth as Mendis gets his bat down just in time to one that nipped back in and kept a tad low... had Mendis missed that, he was a goner. Good tidy over from the all-rounder as SL look to rebuild again.
After 10 overs Sri Lanka: 67/2 - Perera 28, Mendis 0
They lost two wickets but Sri Lanka are the side who continue to set the pace in the first powerplay... they have been off to a fair few flying starts.
After 9.5 overs Sri Lanka: 67/2 - Fernando dismissed!
Pretorius strikes for SA! It was turning into a big over for the Lankans. Pretorius strays onto the pads of Perera and the ball is flicked away past short fine leg for four. And when the medium-pacer goes full on Fernando’s pads, the ball is flicked over midwicket for another boundary. And just when you thought this was turning into another brilliant start for Sri Lanka in the tournament, Fernando tries to pull a ball that is too full and du Plessis takes a tumbling high catch.
Fernando c du Plessis b Pretorius 30 (29)
After 9 overs Sri Lanka: 57/1 - Perera 23, Fernando 26
Smart batting from Fernando and Perera, managing to find the gaps to pick up five singles off Phehlukwayo’s over. This is turning into a fantastic partnership already.
After 8 overs Sri Lanka: 52/1 - Perera 20, Fernando 24
Fifty comes up in the eighth overas Fernando tucks one behind square leg for four... there is a half-hearted appeal for LBW to finish that over as the right-hander missed a flick. Too high, by the looks of things. Replays confirm that.
Phehlukwayo into the attack now...
After 7 overs Sri Lanka: 45/1 - Perera 19, Fernando 19
Rabada continues to struggle for rhythm... if you thought that the first-ball wicket was going to change his fortunes, it hasn’t exactly. His length is all over the place. Perera plays a delightful cover drive for four in that over.
After 6 overs Sri Lanka: 37/1 - Perera 13, Fernando 18
Dwaine Pretorius is into the attack early after Morris’ slightly expensive start. Bowls a tidy over, just a single for Perera in that over. Fernando continues to middle the ball but did not find the gaps.
After 5 overs Sri Lanka: 36/1 - Perera 12, Fernando 18
Ripper from Rabada off the third ball of the over as the ball nips back in and beats Fernando all ends up, continues to move and beats a diving QdK as well and goes for four. (Wow, that’s incidentally the first byes QdK has conceded in the tournament! Some stat that). And then Fernando plays the shot of the morning to finish the over! Length ball, driven down the ground with high elbows even as Nasser Hussain was just praising that aspect of his game. Stunning shot, he holds the pose and deservedly so.
After 4 overs Sri Lanka: 26/1 - Perera 13, Fernando 11
Full and angled away by Morris and Perera launches one over the infield... not great timing, but has enough to reach the boundary. Morris comes back decently enough to limit the damage to just six runs in the over. Despite the early wicket, it does feel like SA are a bit flat... a good partnership here for the Lankans could really deflate the Proteas.
After 3 overs Sri Lanka: 20/1 - Perera 12, Fernando 6
Another short ball from Rabada and the ball sticks on the surface... Fernando uppishly cuts one through cover for four. The batsman after being beaten outside off-stump off the next ball, bounces back with a lovely punch through point four his first four. Stand and deliver! Fernando’s picking up from where he left off against England. The early wicket has not changed the Lankans’ approach. Expect more fireworks from the two attacking batsmen.
After 2 overs Sri Lanka: 14/1 - Perera 6, Fernando 6
With Ngidi missing out today, Morris gets the new ball from the other end. Second scoring shot of the innings is a three as well for Avishkha Fernando, this time a flick through midiwcket. Perera then slaps Morris through point for the first four of the innings. Have we mentioned he reminds us of a certain Sanath? Well, there he did again. Morris comes back well to beat Perera’s outside edge.
After 1 over Sri Lanka: 6/1 - Perera 2, Fernando 3
Fernando gets off the mark with a lovely punch through point off a delivery not dissimilar to the one Rabada bowled first up. The No 3 batsman looked in fantastic touch in the brief cameo he played against England, can he make it a big one today?
Chris Morris from the other end...
After 0.1 over 0/1 - RABADA STRIKES FIRST BALL!
What a start. Rabada bowls one short of good length, Karunaratne seems to have been expecting a bouncer? The ball hits the glove and loops up, easy catch for the second slip fielder. South Africa are delighted.
3.01 pm: Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are out in the middle... Rabada, who’s been in the news for reasons he might not be liking, has the new ball in his hand. We are all set...
2.57 pm: Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha had warned that misfiring South Africa could still be dangerous after his side revived their World Cup hopes with a shock victory against England. Hathurusingha said South Africa still posed a threat in Friday’s match, even though they will be heading home after the group phase.
“When you have no pressure of qualifying, they can come and play without any pressure, fearless cricket and that can get them going, so at the same time they can turn up and just want to go home, so you never know,” he said.
2.53 pm: The players come out for the national anthems in Durham...
2.45 pm: Speaking of Duminy...
“It’s been pretty dismal from our part,” said Duminy, who will retire from the 50-over game after the tournament in England and Wales.
“We obviously want to apologise to the public and the South African fans for letting them down. You know when you represent your country it is always a proud moment and you understand that you represent 50, 60 million people, that is a proud moment in itself. And when you put in performances like that, you know, you in a way almost feel ashamed of that.”
2.40 pm: TEAM NEWS:- JP Duminy, set to retire after the World Cup, gets a game in the place of injured David Miller. For Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal comes back with Nuwan Pradeep unwell.
South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.
2.38 pm: Sri Lanka. South Africa. World Cup. Who can forget this?
2.33 pm: South Africa have won the toss and they will be bowling first.
2.31 pm: How Lasith Malinga helped Karunaratne live up to his word in Sri Lanka’s heist against England - READ HERE.
2,28 pm: Nasser Hussain at the pitch report:- The dimensions are large, so the spinners will like that. This pitch has provided the most seam in recent times in England. The white Kookaburra seam grips here. Sri Lanka have an inside man for information of this pitch (a coach who was with Durham). Reckon they will want to bowl first and defend like they did. Toss might not be the most important because the pitch should remain the same.
2.21 pm: Last edition’s semi-finalists, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup following a 49-run loss to Pakistan. They have failed to learn from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign and with nothing to lose now, the Proteas will hope for a consolation win.
“The way we played is borderline embarrassing,” South African captain Faf du Plessis had said after the defeat to Pakistan. “We are a mediocre team at the moment because we are making the same mistakes. One step forward and two steps back is not a good team. The guys are playing with low confidence and making the same mistakes. It just rolls on, it’s such a snowball effect.”
Can they find some motivation to finish with at least another win or two?
2.17 pm: Before we get started, here’s how the points table looks like.
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019.
We are in Durham for the first time in the tournament and it will be Sri Lanka taking on South Africa! The Asian side are still very much alive in the tournament, but the #ProteaFire has been doused... the South Africans are already eliminated.
Sri Lanka will look to build on their impressive victory over hosts England and keep their semi-final hopes alive.
The 1996 champions’ surprise 20-run victory over England has suddenly thrown open the semi-final qualifications race, breathing new life into their inconsistent campaign.
South Africa on the other hand are playing for pride and will look to end their campaign on a high by winning the remaining two matches, starting from the Sri Lanka game.
The Proteas have only won one game so far in the 2019 World Cup and it came against bottom-side Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka would look to carry the momentum from the game against England and boost their semi-final hopes with a win. If the islanders manage to get the two points today, they will go level with England on eight points ahead of the hosts’ encounter with India on Sunday.
A defeat, however, will not knock Sri Lanka out of the reckoning but would severely dent their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.