Rohit Sharma’s dismissal sparked off a debate on Thursday during India’s mammoth 125-run victory against the West Indies in Manchester.

The India opener was adjudged out caught behind by the third umpire and despite UltraEdge showing that there was a definite spike, fans were not convinced by the decision on the last delivery of the sixth over.

The incident occurred when Kemar Roach bowled a length delivery wide off the crease that angled into Rohit and went through his bat and pad before being caught by wicket-keeper Shai Hope.

The umpire at first did not seem interested in the decision but there was a definite noise that was evident. After the decision was referred by the third umpire, a spike was confirmed on UltraEdge and the umpire had no choice but to overturn his decision.

But was Rohit really out?

Few angles showed a huge gap between bat and pad and many fans debated that the ball may have brushed the knee roll on its way to the keeper and not the inside edge of the willow. Even Rohit made his displeasure known on Friday with a cheeky Twitter post showing how the decision was wrong.

While umpires have come under fire for many poor decisions in the tournament, Indian fans were clearly fuming against the officials for making such a decision.

On field umpires make mistakes, understandable. But how can 3rd Umpires make such mistakes. Why doesn't ICC fine umpires for poor decisions? 🤬😒😏 #RohitSharma #INDvWI #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/zZWHv7ZnJj — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 27, 2019

Full sun on the ball, in the picture, on the right frame. Ball has hit the pad not the bat. Technology making the world a clearer picture, NOT!

Rohit has to accept the umpires decision, ctrl+alt+delete!#cwc2019🏆… https://t.co/FXRgzrFcMv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 27, 2019

3rd umpire Michael Gough's wikipedia page updated shortly after he gave Rohit Sharma out #INDvWI #CWC19 😬 pic.twitter.com/sIDOu2HA1J — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 27, 2019

That was not out.

No conclusive evidence to overturn onfield decision

Worst umpiring at its best #INDvsWI#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/YIu9f1sty8 — Rohit Sharma FanClub (@IamRs45Fc) June 27, 2019

Tough call for Rohit, don't think the evidence was conclusive enough to over-rule the on-field ump. N generally bat spikes on ultra r sharper n more pronounced IMHO #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/woXjXu0Awo — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) June 27, 2019

Was there enough conclusive evidence to give Rohit caught-behind? I’m not so sure....but that’s strictly my opinion. Umpire giving it Not-Out is the equivalent of a soft-signal in this case.... #CWC19 #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 27, 2019

The third umpire took more time to check Dhoni stumping which was clearly not out than Rohit's dismissal.... Hmmm — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 27, 2019

The third umpire took less than 10 seconds to give #RohitSharma out . Don't think he had conclusive evidence to overturn ground umpires decision .Umpiring standards r going down . Even the third umpires r making silly mistakes despite having all technology.#INDvsWI #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/fWvcQRVxVs — Kapil (@kapilmsd4) June 27, 2019

How can you give that out when there is no conclusive evidence???

The on field decision is also not out

You have to be conclusive to give that out @ICC #INDvWI #cwc19 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/N5FfUqDcsw — vinay vk 🇮🇳 (@PuLL_ShoT) June 27, 2019

This is the standard of umpiring. 3rd class umpiring. 😢😢#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/kaW32GsCKJ — Pritam Pan (@PritamPan14) June 27, 2019