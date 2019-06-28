Rohit Sharma’s dismissal sparked off a debate on Thursday during India’s mammoth 125-run victory against the West Indies in Manchester.
The India opener was adjudged out caught behind by the third umpire and despite UltraEdge showing that there was a definite spike, fans were not convinced by the decision on the last delivery of the sixth over.
The incident occurred when Kemar Roach bowled a length delivery wide off the crease that angled into Rohit and went through his bat and pad before being caught by wicket-keeper Shai Hope.
The umpire at first did not seem interested in the decision but there was a definite noise that was evident. After the decision was referred by the third umpire, a spike was confirmed on UltraEdge and the umpire had no choice but to overturn his decision.
But was Rohit really out?
Few angles showed a huge gap between bat and pad and many fans debated that the ball may have brushed the knee roll on its way to the keeper and not the inside edge of the willow. Even Rohit made his displeasure known on Friday with a cheeky Twitter post showing how the decision was wrong.
While umpires have come under fire for many poor decisions in the tournament, Indian fans were clearly fuming against the officials for making such a decision.