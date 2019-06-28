Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat on Friday vowed to challenge Amir Khan after recovering from the injuries sustained in an accident that ruled him out of the big showdown against the British star next month.

Goyat met with an accident on Tuesday night resulting in injuries, including a hair line fracture on his left arm that forced him out of the bout against former world champion in July.

The accident occurred when Goyat was travelling from Yamuna Nagar to Mohali for a sparring session arranged for him ahead of his fight against Amir Khan. “I am really upset that this happened and I had to withdraw,” Goyat said. “I was really looking forward to fight Amir on the 12th and wanted to get back home with the much coveted pearl championship belt.

“I am recovering right now and will be in action pretty soon. I would like to apologise to my fans who had been eagerly waiting for this fight between Amir and me. I promise to return stronger and challenge Amir once again.”

Khan will now take former two-time world champion Billy Dib. The World Boxing Council has sanctioned the Vacant International Welterweight title to be contested between Khan and Dib on July 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.