The thorny issue of conflict of interest is likely to be discussed in the Committee of Administrators meeting in New Delhi on Saturday after the Board of Control for Cricket in India Ethics Officer DK Jain asked VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly to choose one out of the multiple cricketing roles they are performing, PTI reported.

Keeping the soul of the Lodha reforms in mind, one person one post – former Supreme Court judge Jain ruled that Laxman will have to choose one role out of the three roles he is involved with currently.

He is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee, from which has offered to step down, mentor of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, and a commentator.

It also affects Ganguly, who too, is commentating in the World Cup besides being a CAC member, Bengal cricket boss and an advisor of IPL side Delhi Capitals. The CoA are expected to deliberate on Jain’s order in the meeting on Saturday.

Based on Jain’s order, which the BCCI will have to enforce, even current players like Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Robin Uthappa could be barred from doing commentary. All three are involved as World Cup experts on various platforms.

“Much more clarity is needed on conflict of interest. Where does it start and where does it end? I don’t see anything wrong in active players who are not playing for India doing commentary while they are not busy with domestic cricket,” a BCCI offical was quoted as saying by PTI.

Jain had said last week: “There may be some fallout [of this order]. Based on this order, there could complaints against active players also. So they can apply their minds and be ready for that situation.”

“I have not barred anybody [from commentating], I have only decided what conflict of interest means as per the BCCI constitution. Rule 38 of the constitution bars one from holding of multiple posts at one point of time. I have done nothing else, I have only interpreted the constitution.”