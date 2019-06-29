World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan live updates: Gulbadin wins toss, Afghans will bat first
Updates from Match No 36 at the World Cup, taking place in Leeds.
Live updates
2.37 pm: The squads
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
2.33 pm: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup. It’s the start of what could be a week of reckoning for many a team at this World Cup. We start off the final leg of matches with Afghanistan taking on Pakistan in Leeds.
Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan have staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa and New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
A couple of losses for hosts England only brightened the 1992 winners’ prospects of a semifinal berth. The mood among Pakistan fans seems especially upbeat, given the eerie similarities to that World Cup campaign 27 years ago.
There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam’s century and Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones.
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has reminded Pakistan of the threat posed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan ahead of their World Cup meeting on Saturday.
Rashid, third in the one-day international bowling rankings, has taken just four wickets at the tournament so far.
He returned humiliating figures of 0-110 in his nine overs against England – the worst in the competition’s history.
But Naib gave a reminder of the threat posed by the 20-year-old, whose tally of 129 ODI wickets since the end of the 2015 World Cup is bettered only by England’s Adil Rashid.
“Pakistan are a strong team and played spin very well in their last two games,” Naib said.
“But Rashid is a different spinner, he’s very different to other leg-spinners. It’s very difficult to pick him.
“In this World Cup I don’t think he’s been at his best but he’s given everything in terms of effort. On his day, it’s very difficult for any team to deal with him.”
“If it is a Rashid day, it’s very difficult for anyone,” added the skipper, who will be desperate for a win against Pakistan after seven defeats in seven matches.
Pakistan have shown their prowess against the turning ball in successive victories over South Africa and New Zealand that have revitalised their chances of reaching the semi-finals.
(With agency inputs. Screengrabs in the blog courtesy Hotstar)