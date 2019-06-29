World Cup 2019, Australia vs New Zealand live: Finch wins toss and elects to bat first at Lord’s
Updates from Match 37 at the World Cup, a rematch of the 2015 final.
Preview: New Zealand eye semi-final spot as they take on red-hot Australia in 2015 final rematch
You can follow our complete World Cup coverage here.
Live updates
5:48 pm: Australia’s victory in their last game, where they thumped hosts England at Lords, was a statement of sorts. As we’re heading towards the business end of the tournament, the defending champions are getting closer to their best. And the one man who is giving them the edge is the player of the tournament from the last World Cup – Mitchell Starc.
Read here.
5:43 pm: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at the toss – “We would’ve liked to bat first as well. It’s important that we take some early wickets. Sodhi comes in for Henry, also Henry Nicholls comes in at the top of the order for Colin Munro. Today is a new day, a fresh start and it’s about putting up strong performances. They (matches against Australia) always bring in great crowds, it should be fun.”
5:39 pm: Australian skipper Aaron Finch at the toss – “It’s a used wicket and hopefully it will get slower later on. It’s a bit dry and might spin. No changes, everyone who contributed to the win has done really well. Everyone has played at some point, so it’s going well.”
5:35 pm: New Zealand’s playing XI – Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
5:33 pm: Australia’s playing XI – Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.
5:32 pm: TOSS – Aaron Finch has won the toss and Australia will BAT first! The Aussies are going in with an unchanged XI.
5:28 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss at Lord’s. New Zealand are a win away from making it to the semi-finals. Will they beat their great rivals at the ‘Home of Cricket’ today?
5.15 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of ICC World Cup 2019. It’s one of the marquee group stage clashes that we all have been waiting for! The Trans-Tasman rivalry resumes at cricket’s biggest stage, four years after the final at MCG. It’s another iconic venue for one of cricket’s biggest rivalries: Lord’s.
Peaking at the right time, Australia on Saturday will resume their Trans-Tasman rivalry at the World Cup stage four years after their title clash. The defending champions are back at Lord’s after taking care of their oldest rival England and now take on a New Zealand side that suffered their first defeat of the tournament.
Barring the defeat against India, Australia have been playing like a well-oiled machine in this tournament, becoming the first team to qualify for the semifinals. The Aaron Finch-led side is in roaring form and would look to continue the winning momentum.
New Zealand go into the match after suffering a defeat against Pakistan, which snapped their unbeaten streak in the tournament.
The Black Caps – who have amazingly retained the same side for all their seven matches – have secured 11 points and need at least a win from their remaining two outings – against Australia and England (July 3) – to be assured of a fourth straight World Cup semifinals berth.
(With agency inputs. Screengrabs in the blog courtesy Hotstar)