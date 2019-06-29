Gaganjeet Bhullar ended round two of the Andalucia Masters European Tour golf tournament at the Real Club Valderrama, tied for 6th position, making the cut easily and jumping five places from his day one position of tied 11.

Bhullar ended day two with a par score of 71 following his first round show of 68 (-3). Shiv Kapur, the only other Indian to make the half-way cut at T-55, had an improved day two performance and ended round two with an overall score of (+2) over par. Shiv carded 70 (-1) on the day to follow up his round one score of 74 (+3). SSP Chawrasia and Shubhankar Sharma the other two Indians in the fray had to unfortunately miss out on Championship day.

South African Christiaan Beziudehout, was in red hot form as he consolidated on his over night score of 66 (-5) to card a 68 (-3) in round two. At the end of it, his overall score of 8-under par put him a clear four shots ahead of a four-man chasing pack which included local hope and defending champion Sergio Garcia of Spain.

In tough conditions, Bhullar had an early stutter as he scored a bogey on the second. Things got worse for him as he scored another bogey on the 10th but he recovered quickly and carded a birdie immediately on the 11th hole.

Things weren’t going as he expected as another bogey on the 15th pulled him further back but a determined Bhullar made sure he ended the round in solid fashion with two consecutive birdies on the 17th and the 18th holes respectively.

On a day where most golfers seemed to struggle at Valderrama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout held his own. He ended with an aggregated score of (-8) under par with four birdies on the 1st, 8th, 10th and 17th hole respectively and only a single bogey on the 7th in round 2. Garcia finished with a score (-4) under par, after a round of 72 (+1) for the day.