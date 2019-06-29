After weeks of speculation and doctored photos on social media, the much-anticipated orange ‘away’ jersey for the Indian cricket team at the World Cup was unveiled on Friday.
Blue has been Indian cricket’s dominant colour since the advent of coloured clothing, but this year eight of the 10 nations at the World Cup have an alternate kit in case of a colour clash.
The jersey was expected to be used against Afghanistan last week but the team will wear this in their World Cup match against England in Birmingham on Sunday. It is expected, for now, to be a one-off occasion.
On his part, India skipper Virat Kohli was impressed by the new kit. “I quite like it. I think it’s right up there. For me it will be a eight (out of 10). Honestly, I am not saying that for the sake of it,” Kohli said at his pre-match press conference.
However, the orange-and-dark-blue has received mixed reviews from Indian cricket fans. From jokes about how it looks to political questions over the choice of colour and more importantly, the need for it, cricket fraternity on Twitter was abuzz.
