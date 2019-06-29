After weeks of speculation and doctored photos on social media, the much-anticipated orange ‘away’ jersey for the Indian cricket team at the World Cup was unveiled on Friday.

Blue has been Indian cricket’s dominant colour since the advent of coloured clothing, but this year eight of the 10 nations at the World Cup have an alternate kit in case of a colour clash.

The jersey was expected to be used against Afghanistan last week but the team will wear this in their World Cup match against England in Birmingham on Sunday. It is expected, for now, to be a one-off occasion.

On his part, India skipper Virat Kohli was impressed by the new kit. “I quite like it. I think it’s right up there. For me it will be a eight (out of 10). Honestly, I am not saying that for the sake of it,” Kohli said at his pre-match press conference.

However, the orange-and-dark-blue has received mixed reviews from Indian cricket fans. From jokes about how it looks to political questions over the choice of colour and more importantly, the need for it, cricket fraternity on Twitter was abuzz.

Here’s a look at some of the best responses.

mast bournvita ke dabbe lagenge https://t.co/cMF6La0qBN — keanu malik (@krazyfrog) June 29, 2019

Not sure if Team India player or Indian Oil worker. https://t.co/TUKohUaMUG — Abhishek Baxiابھیشیک ‏‎‎ अभिषेक (@baxiabhishek) June 28, 2019

Hidden message to the ICC to expand the World Cup next edition onwards so that Netherlands are included? https://t.co/7jQG71Yr5X — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 28, 2019

Across ODI & T20I World Cups vs England since 2009:



India - Won 1, Lost 1, Tied 1

Netherlands - Won 2, Lost 1



🤪🤪 https://t.co/BMoESGpZNO — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 28, 2019

Virgil Van Dijk has taken over Indian Cricket. Gargantuan. https://t.co/cCdxSsJ3LZ — Arnab (@RandomArnab) June 28, 2019

BCCI ft. Mann Ki Baat https://t.co/WH6ohjg6Ng — Sonali Thakker Desai (@SonaliThakker) June 28, 2019

I like the new Indian team jersey, but am wondering why cricket needs an "away" jersey. The guys with the bat are batting team. Rest are bowling team. Difficult to get confused, no? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 29, 2019

On a side note, why at all does jersey have to change for away teams? Unlike football,cricket's not a contact sport and opp teams are doing diff things,so there's no real chance of confusion. Aisa toh hai nahi ki galti se bowler Apne fielder ko bowl kar dega.Toh hota kyu hai yeh? — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) June 29, 2019