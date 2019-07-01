Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to a toe injury and is likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

The Indian team management confirmed that the all-rounder had sustained a toe fracture and would not be able to take further part in the competition.

“Vijay Shankar sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of 3 weeks to heal. The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup,” was the official word from the team management.

Official word from #TeamIndia management: Vijay Shankar sustained a non displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of 3 weeks to heal. The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup.



Mayank Agarwal has been requested as replacement. #CWC19 #IndvBan — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 1, 2019

“Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won’t be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home,” a senior BCCI official was quoted by PTI.

“The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as a replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games,” the source added.

Karnataka opener Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, has not yet played in the ODI format.

It is expected that Agarwal’s name will be approved by the ICC’s tournament technical committee and the player will arrive in Birmingham and travel to Leeds subsequently.

Rohit Sharma had mentioned Shankar’s injury but it was presumed to be an old hit that he took at Southampton.

“There is no uncertainty with regard to the number four position, Vijay Shankar was supposed to play but before the game he got hit on the toe by Jasprit (Bumrah) and he wasn’t fit. Every team will have these one or two changes happening every now and then.”

India lost its previous match to England by 31 runs at Edgbaston on Sunday and will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday.