Pakistan survived an almighty scare to continue its surge towards the World Cup semi-finals with Imad Wasim (49*) showing nerves of steel to guide them to a tense three-wicket win over Afghanistan at Leeds on Saturday.
In heart-stopping action, the gritty Afghanistan yet again came close to creating a big upset but were denied by Wasim, who emerged an unlikely batting hero along with Wahab Riaz (15 off 9), who hit a timely six off Rashid Khan to release the pressure.
Wasim had five half-centuries before this match but perhaps played the biggest knock of his life, soaking in tremendous pressure as Pakistan huffed and puffed to win with two balls to spare.
The Afghans, after dominating the large part of the Pakistan innings, wilted under pressure missing run outs and catches towards the dramatic end. They had come close to winning against India too but fell short.
The Afghanistan spinners turned the match on its head by reducing Pakistan to 156/6 and the modest 228-run target was now looking like a mountain to scale for the 1992 champions. Here’s how Twitter exploded after what was all-time classic in World Cup history.
