Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156-6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.

Having won the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat first but Shaheen Afridi once again rocked the opposition top order. Gulbadin Naib’s side recovered well from the early blows but lost their way in the middle overs. In the end they did well to reach a score of 227/9 in their 50 overs.

Pakistan, after losing Fakhar Zaman early stitched a good partnership between Imam-ul-Haq and Babr Azam. However, Mohammad Nabi got Afghanistan the breakthrough that triggered a Pakistan collpase. However, Wasim along with Wahab Riaz took Pakistan home after a nervy finish.

With AFP inputs