World Cup 2019, England vs India live: England to bat first, Rishabh Pant replaces Vijay Shankar
Updates from the much-anticipated clash between India and England at Edgbaston.
Live updates
After 1 over, England 9/0 – Roy 8, Bairstow 0
Good start for England but there were encouraging signs for Shami as well. Slight width on offer from Shami and Roy cuts it away to the fence. The Indian pacer was trying to bring the ball back into the England opener. The fourth ball of the over was a peach that missed the off-stump by a couple of inches; Roy let it go. The fifth ball was a touch over-pitched and was clubbed past mid-off for a boundary. Shami nearly got the edge in the final ball of the over.
Wide from Shami to start proceedings.
Mohammad Shami has the ball in his hand. Jason Roy to take strike. Jonny Bairstow is at the other end. We are set to take away.
2:45 pm: Sachin Tendulkar says that this will be a “315-plus wicket” with a little movement for the pacers later in the game.
Morgan says that picking Jason Roy was not a big risk. “He’s trained well and he’s fit to play,” the England captain said.
Lineups
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Kohli says: “Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven’t chased after the first game in the tournament, so it’s a good challenge for us. We haven’t really focused on the opposition in this tournament, that’s why we have been consistent.”
2:38 pm: Morgan says: “Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce and not much of spin. We are rejigged and reset as a team.”
2:33 pm: ENGLAND WIN TOSS and Eoin Morgan opts to bat first. Rishabh Pant comes in for Vijay Shankar for India. Kohli says that the all-rounder has a toe niggle.
2:32 pm: The players are in the middle for the toss. Sachin Tendulkar, an ambassador, is also at the toss.
2:29 pm: Minutes away from the toss. All eyes are on Jason Roy’s fitness. At first look, it looks like a good batting surface.
2:24 pm: Well, well. Sanjay Manjrekar has also confirmed that Vijay Shankar won’t be playing in the XI today.
2.20 pm: “Let’s not get into Dhoni so quickly in the #CWC19 because his experience, the quality and the ability he has, he will definitely succeed”
Ganguly has backed Dhoni to succeed today. Read more.
2.14 pm: Well, well, well. ESPNCricinfo reporting that Rishabh Pant is set to replace Vijay Shankar!
2.09 pm:
“I think critics are there to be critical. We haven’t performed well, so they are going to be critical. They’re entitled to their own opinion. I think the support that we’ve had from our fans and everybody around the country has been unbelievable. It has been outstanding. There’s been an enormous amount of good faith and goodwill going around.
“As regards to conditions, they are what they are. We can’t control them. It’s not a talking point for us. It’s a matter of us being better at adapting to conditions.”
— England captain, Eoin Morgan
2.05 pm: The last time these two sides met at the World Cup it was... a tie. Imagine that happening today!
India v England at World Cup
|Edition
|Result
|Ground
|1975
|ENG won by 202 runs
|Lord's
|1983
|IND won by 6 wickets
|Manchester
|1987
|ENG won by 35 runs
|Mumbai
|1992
|ENG won by 9 runs
|Perth
|1999
|IND won by 63 runs
|Birmingham
|2003
|IND won by 82 runs
|Durban
|2011
|Tied
|Bengaluru
02.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the highly-anticipated clash between the No. 1 and No. 2 sides at the tournament. Well, that would have been England and India ahead of the tournament but now, Virat Kohli’s men have overtaken their rivals for the crown and are sitting atop the ODI rankings. Just one of the many sub-plots that will dominate the discussions today as we get ready for a potential blockbuster.
It is also a clash where the entire subcontinent will be rooting for India...
There were two clear favourites in the eyes of most watchers when then the 2019 World Cup began. India because they had the world’s best batsman and a dangerous bowling attack and hosts England, the world’s no 1 ODI team then, because they had a batting line-up that was the envy of the world.
But while India have gone from strength-to-strength despite some key players missing out due to injury, England have crumbled under pressure; pressure they are now saying that they are not feeling at all. Still, the results speak for themselves.
England captain Eoin Morgan has urged his side to be flexible now that their World Cup hopes are in the balance.
An England team widely tipped to end their World Cup drought will be on the verge of a first-round exit if they lose to unbeaten India at Edgbaston before their concluding round-robin match with New Zealand.
Despite coming into the World Cup as the top-ranked side in one-day internationals, England have lost three pool matches, including their last two against Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia.
To make matters worse for the home side, opener Jonny Bairstow has found himself involved in a public row with former England captain Michael Vaughan, who labelled his fellow Yorkshire cricketer’s claim that people are waiting for the hosts to fail at the World Cup “negative” and “pathetic”.
England’s white-ball revival from the depths of their first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup was built on aggressive top-order batting that saw them compile huge totals.
But they have been unable to adjust their game on the more bowler-friendly surfaces at this World Cup.
(With AFP inputs)