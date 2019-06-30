Australia cruised to victory by 86 runs against New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday, with batsman Usman Khawaja and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc starring for the defending champions.
Aaron Finch’s team, already through to the World Cup semi-finals from the 10-team round-robin stage, were wobbling at 92/5 after winning the toss on a hot day.
But Khawaja (88), who received fine support from player of the match Alex Carey (71) steadied the ship before he became the first victim of a last-over hat-trick from left-arm paceman Trent Boult as Australia finished on 243/9.
Watch Australia vs New Zealand video highlights: Starc, Khawaja help defending champions beat Kiwis
It proved more than enough, as New Zealand slumped to 157 all out with 38 balls to spare.
Jason Behrendorff (2/31) removed both the New Zealand openers before Starc – the tournament’s leading bowler – cleaned up with 5/26.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who scored 40, could not repeat his heroics from earlier in the tournament as the Black Caps’ chase failed to take off.
They still have not confirmed their place in the semi-finals with one match to go but if England lose to India in Birmingham on Sunday, New Zealand will be in the last four before they face the tournament hosts in their final group match.
The game at Lord’s on Saturday saw a number of records being broken. Boult, Williamson and Starc were among the players who achieved some incredible feats.
Here are all the key stats and numbers from the match:
