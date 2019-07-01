Having suffered successive defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia, the hosts revived their hopes of making it to the top four with an impressive 31-run victory against India at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow scored 111 and together with Jason Roy, who made 66 on his return from a torn hamstring, shared a first-wicket stand of 160 – the highest opening partnership at the ongoing World Cup. Ben Stokes added a brisk 79 as England piled up 337-7 after skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss on a good pitch.

The bowlers led by Chris Woakes then bowled a disciplined line to choke India in the final overs despite a 138-run second-wicket stand between Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli.

Watch: India vs England World Cup 2019 Highlights: Hosts end Kohli & Co’s unbeaten run

The Men in Blue looked capable of making a record World Cup run chase at 198 for two from 36 overs, only to lose the plot in the last 10 overs as MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were criticised for their lack of intent in the final five overs.

But the match saw a total of 643 runs being scored and at one point in the game, it was a very close contest between both the sides. Here’s a look at some of the numbers from yesterday’s match.

5 - @ImRo45 has become just the 5th player to score 3+ 100s at an edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the second @BCCI player to do so (Ganguly 2003). Reprieved. #cwc19 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hiTua2QSou — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 30, 2019

Least innings to 25 ODI tons:



151 - Hashim Amla

162 - Virat Kohli

206 - Rohit Sharma*

214 - AB de Villiers#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019

Most sixes against India in an ODI WC match:



8 - Ricky Ponting, Johannesburg, 2003

6 - Jonny Bairstow, Birmingham, 2019*

5 - Brendon Taylor, Auckland, 2015#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma at #CWC19



122*

57

140

1

18

100*



After two low scores, the Hitman is back with a bang, bringing up his third 💯 at the competition, off 106 balls 👏



No Indian batsman has ever made more at a single World Cup 😱#ENGvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MkHpoWjq4d — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

England's first win against India in World Cup since 1992. Also, this is India's only 3rd defeat in last three World Cups. #IndvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 30, 2019

Most individual 100s in a #CWC edition

4 - Kumar Sangakkara (2015)

3 - Mark Waugh (1996), Sourav Ganguly (2003), Matt Hayden (2007), Rohit Sharma (2019*)#EngvInd#IndvEng#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 30, 2019

Economy Rate today:



Pace bowlers - 5.2rpo



Spin bowlers - 7.9rpo#CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 30, 2019

5 - @imVkohli has now failed to convert his last five ODI 50s into 100s, his worst such run in his career. Stutter. #cwc19 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vNWECYtYJg — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 30, 2019

Only two bowlers have taken 4 wickets in 3 consecutive World Cup matches. Mohammad Shami in 2019 and Shahid Afridi in 2011. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 30, 2019

Today was the first time when Rohit Sharma did not hit a six while scoring 100-plus runs in an ODI innings.#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019

India's losses in #CWC before knock out stage since...

2003 - 1

2007 - 2

2011 - 1

2015 - 0

2019 - 1*#EngvInd#IndvEng#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 30, 2019

24% - 24% of @jbairstow21's 111 runs today came from sweeps (inc. reverse sweeps), historically only 6% of his ODI runs have come from this shot type. Strategy. #cwc19 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/trhVQXYV4e — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 30, 2019

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs in England in ODIs among Indians, going past Rahul Dravid's record of 1238 runs.#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019

Mohd Shami now only the second Indian after Narendra Hirwani (in 1988) to claim three four-wicket hauls in successive matches.

Shami also 2nd bowler after Shahid Afridi to do so in #CWC games!#EngvInd#IndvEng#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 30, 2019

(with AFP inputs)