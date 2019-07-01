Having suffered successive defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia, the hosts revived their hopes of making it to the top four with an impressive 31-run victory against India at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Jonny Bairstow scored 111 and together with Jason Roy, who made 66 on his return from a torn hamstring, shared a first-wicket stand of 160 – the highest opening partnership at the ongoing World Cup. Ben Stokes added a brisk 79 as England piled up 337-7 after skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss on a good pitch.
The bowlers led by Chris Woakes then bowled a disciplined line to choke India in the final overs despite a 138-run second-wicket stand between Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli.
Watch: India vs England World Cup 2019 Highlights: Hosts end Kohli & Co’s unbeaten run
The Men in Blue looked capable of making a record World Cup run chase at 198 for two from 36 overs, only to lose the plot in the last 10 overs as MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were criticised for their lack of intent in the final five overs.
But the match saw a total of 643 runs being scored and at one point in the game, it was a very close contest between both the sides. Here’s a look at some of the numbers from yesterday’s match.
(with AFP inputs)